Fast Food

The McDonald's McRib Sandwich Is Coming (Baby) Back In A Big Way

For the first time since 2012, the fast-food chain will release its famed BBQ rib sandwich nationally.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The McDonald's McRib Sandwich Is Coming (Baby) Back In A Big Way
Image credit: McDonald's | Facebook

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
3 min read

Mark your calendars. On December 2, McDonald's will be rolling out McRibs across the US. 

What's the big McDeal, you ask? The McRib (which consists of a boneless pork patty shaped like a miniature rack of ribs, barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles) is a cult classic among McDonald's fans, a cultural phenomenon, and the subject of countless memes. This is the first time since 2012 that the restaurant chain has released the sandwich nationwide. 

Credit: Quickmeme

The news was first leaked by the website McRibGate, which tracks all things McRib and publishes stories on customers' greatest McRib Moments. Editors there got ahold of an internal document McDonald's sent to franchisees about the McRib's imminent arrival.

Related: McDonald's Releases Its First New McNugget Flavor in 40 Years, and Wendy's Cries Fowl

A storied history

The McRib was first introduced in 1982, shortly after the Chicken McNugget made its debut. But unlike the omnipresent McNuggets, the McRib is a limited-release menu item. Each year, often in the fall, McDonald’s announces the appearance of McRibs at select franchises. For instance, a quick peek at the McRib Locator app reveals that you can now purchase one in Hamilton, Montana. 

But this year is different. As of December 2, the McRib will be available in all 13,000 plus McDonald's franchises across the country. 

Good news in a terrible year

The nationwide release this year comes as McDonald’s U.S. sales rose nearly 5 percent in its latest quarter, according to CNBC. On the stock market, shares of McDonald’s have risen 6 percent so far this year. McDonald's is hoping the buzz around the McRib will help fuel sales in a year that has been challenging, to say the least, for the restaurant industry.

Related: Is Your Local McDonald's Ice Cream Machine Broken? Check the McBroken App

"There's nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it's become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it's a season, and it's taking the internet by storm," said Linda VanGosen, McDonald's vice president of menu innovation, in a statement. "That's why this year, we're proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy."

But McRib fans better hurry up. McDonald's plans on taking it off the menu on January 15. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fast Food

Arby's Flips the Vegan 'Meat' Trend on Its Head With the 'Megetable,' a Carrot Made Out of Turkey

Fast Food

KFC Is Launching a Cheetos Sandwich Across America, and It Represents a Massive Shift in the Chicken Chain's Strategy

Fast Food

KFC Is Launching Its First-Ever Vegan Fried 'Chicken' Burger