The McDonald's McRib Sandwich Is Coming (Baby) Back In A Big Way

October 30, 2020 3 min read

Mark your calendars. On December 2, McDonald's will be rolling out McRibs across the US.

What's the big McDeal, you ask? The McRib (which consists of a boneless pork patty shaped like a miniature rack of ribs, barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles) is a cult classic among McDonald's fans, a cultural phenomenon, and the subject of countless memes. This is the first time since 2012 that the restaurant chain has released the sandwich nationwide.

Credit: Quickmeme

The news was first leaked by the website McRibGate, which tracks all things McRib and publishes stories on customers' greatest McRib Moments. Editors there got ahold of an internal document McDonald's sent to franchisees about the McRib's imminent arrival.

A storied history

The McRib was first introduced in 1982, shortly after the Chicken McNugget made its debut. But unlike the omnipresent McNuggets, the McRib is a limited-release menu item. Each year, often in the fall, McDonald’s announces the appearance of McRibs at select franchises. For instance, a quick peek at the McRib Locator app reveals that you can now purchase one in Hamilton, Montana.

But this year is different. As of December 2, the McRib will be available in all 13,000 plus McDonald's franchises across the country.

good morning to everyone who asked how i was doing last week



and to everyone else...McRib is back 12.2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 30, 2020

Good news in a terrible year

The nationwide release this year comes as McDonald’s U.S. sales rose nearly 5 percent in its latest quarter, according to CNBC. On the stock market, shares of McDonald’s have risen 6 percent so far this year. McDonald's is hoping the buzz around the McRib will help fuel sales in a year that has been challenging, to say the least, for the restaurant industry.

2020 IS SAVED https://t.co/NacYCurREU — Justin VanLaere ▶ (@storminspank) October 30, 2020

"There's nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it's become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it's a season, and it's taking the internet by storm," said Linda VanGosen, McDonald's vice president of menu innovation, in a statement. "That's why this year, we're proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy."

But McRib fans better hurry up. McDonald's plans on taking it off the menu on January 15.