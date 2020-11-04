This Presentation Builder Can Actively Improve Your Sales, Leads, and Marketing

November 4, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business these days should have a website. But more than that, every business should have a surefire strategy for using their website to gather leads and accelerate . That's often easier said than done. With Sizle Pro Design Platform, however, designing high-converting and landing pages can be a breeze.

Sizle lets you create, share, and track presentations in just a few clicks, all the while tracking viewer engagement and interaction. With intuitive tools, you can build pitch decks and proposals that pop with smooth animations and effects. Then, you can share them securely with password protection to potential clients or make them public to potential customers. All presentations are mobile-friendly and can be displayed in a minimal interface so your content really shines.

Once you've shared, you can create custom feedback forms to schedule follow-ups, capture meeting details, and more. You can add and edit questions right on the document and leave a customized message at the conclusion of your presentation to resonate with prospects. When presentations are out with prospects, you can tag them with custom statuses to know exactly where they are in the process.

Best of all, Sizle provides slide-by-slide analytics, live feedback tools, and viewer engagement insights. You can see which slides have the most engagement and which were skipped and use those learnings to hone future presentations. That way, you're always actively improving your sales process and working to boost conversion rates.

Give your sales team a boost—no setup required. Right now, you can get a three-year subscription to Sizle for just $19.99. Or, you can upgrade to a lifetime subscription for just $29.99.