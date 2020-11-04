Control Your Home, Business, or Office's Temperature From Anywhere with This Smart Device

November 4, 2020 2 min read

Getting into your most productive zone requires a few key elements. Finding your comfortable chair, getting your coffee, setting up your workstation. But one aspect you may overlook is climate control. The has a clear impact on productivity, so it's important to find the optimal temperature that works for you. Given that most people will be working remotely for the foreseeable future, it's worth investing in smart controls for your home's temperature.

Look no further than the Cielo Breez Eco Smart Thermostat Controller. This Wi-Fi-enabled smart thermostat controller allows you to turn your air conditioner or heat pump into a smart device. It's easily mounted on the wall or placed on a desk or table for central access. Using the intuitive app, you can control the temperature in your home from anywhere — whether you're inside your house or out. Schedule temperature changes, adjust the heat in certain areas of your houses, automate heating, track usage, and much more.

The Cielo Breez is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Siri Shortcuts, and Samsung SmartThings, allowing you to adjust things with just your voice. You can set daily or weekly schedules according to your preferred times and settings, and even monitor the cleanliness level of your heat or AC in real-time. With all of these customizations and complete control, you can save up to 25 percent off on your electricity costs.

The Cielo Breez Eco Smart Thermostat Controller has earned a 4.3/5-star rating on Amazon. Normally $99, you can get it now for 34 percent off at just $64.99. You can also upgrade to the Cielo Breez Plus to get additional zone control, a temperature sensor, and a geofencing feature for just $99.99.