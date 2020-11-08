Small Business Stands Strong

Simplify Your Business Operations with This AI-Enhanced Appointment Scheduling App

KarenApp is specifically designed for small businesses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Simplify Your Business Operations with This AI-Enhanced Appointment Scheduling App
Image credit: Ivan Samkov

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are more than 30 million small businesses in America. Running each of those small businesses takes a great deal of work and organization. Whether you're running a solo consultancy or a yoga studio, being able to organize your schedule and appointments is absolutely crucial. While there are many tools on the market that can help you do this, KarenApp Scheduling Software is one of the very few that was designed specifically with small businesses in mind.

KarenApp is an intelligent assistant, built to manage all of the things that you don't have time to do. KarenApp schedules appointments, takes payments, and sends automated reminders to simplify the way your business runs. It comes with a scheduling bot that allows you (and your customers) to speak to your calendar in natural language, booking appointments seamlessly. It automatically detects timezones, adapting meeting times to ensure you're always on the same page with clients in different timezones, and even supports group scheduling. After meetings, KarenApp will send automatic feedback emails to clients to keep them apprised of everything that happened during the meeting.

In addition to scheduling, KarenApp also keeps your team aligned by giving multiple people access to the same team dashboard, and allowing team members to assign appointments or meetings to themselves. With KarenApp's top-tier Woods Plan, you can schedule 1,000 appointments per month with up to 12 team members.

Finally, and most importantly, KarenApp ensures that all of your business and customer data are absolutely secure. All production data is stored in a secure PCI DSS compliant off-site data center, and all access to servers is through encrypted network channels.

Make scheduling and running your business easier than ever. A lifetime subscription to KarenApp's Woods Plan is on sale now for just $149.99. If you don't need such a robust program, KarenApp also offers the Nest Plan for three users for just $99.99, and the Hive Plan for one user for just $49.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Scheduling Tools

Take Back Your Time with Context Scheduling

Time Management

Why Hacks Won't Help You Manage Your Time

Time Management

Time Blocking Tips Top Experts and Scientists Use to Increase Productivity