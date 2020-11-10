Access Millions of Commercial-Friendly Design Assets in One Place for Your Business

Design

JumpStory costs a fraction of AdobeStock.
Image credit: ruben daems

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Great design tells compelling stories. That's why companies invest so much in designers and marketers who understand how imagery can capture the imagination of the marketplace. Companies like Apple and Nike fully appreciate how awesome design can make a brand stand out to customers. If your business could use a marketing boost, the first step may be simply improving your design repertoire. Fortunately, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg on AdobeStock now that JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography is on sale.

JumpStory gives creators access to the world's best photo and video visuals in just a click. The stock image service offers more than 25 million stunning images, illustrations, vector icons, and videos, all of which are suitable for blogs, websites, emails, social media, ASMR, YouTube, and virtually any other print or digital purpose. The library is fully searchable with hundreds of categories and collections, and JumpStory's AI-enhanced tools can help you find exactly what you're looking for within seconds. It can even predict the marketing performance of certain photos.

Once you choose your assets, you can crop images, insert text, adjust contrast, insert your own logo, and more using the Image Editor. The AI tool can also remove backgrounds in seconds. You can save your favorite images in a smart archive, or upload your own photos to edit with JumpStory's tools. JumpStory adds more than 20,000 images to its library daily so you'll never run out of content.

Access a commercial-friendly library of millions of design assets. Right now, you can get a lifetime membership to JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography for just $99.99. Or, you can get limited access with a LITE Plan for just $49.99.

