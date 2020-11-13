Emotional Intelligence

How to Grow Your Emotional Intelligence and Become a Better Leader

This 10-course bundle focuses on emotional intelligence and decision-making.
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

To be a great leader, you need a number of skills and qualities. But as skilled and organized as you may be, there's one crucial ability that many leaders and managers overlook: emotional intelligence. When you have greater emotional intelligence, your ability to connect with employees and inspire them is better, and you can make smarter, more informed decisions that benefit your entire organization. It comes in particularly handy during times of crisis, too. Whether you're already in a leadership position or you're aspiring to be in one, The Emotional Intelligence & Decision-Making Bundle will help you get the most out of yourself and your team.

Robin Hills leads this 10-course, 13-hour bundle. Hills is an emotional intelligence coach, trainer, and facilitator with more than 35 years of business and commercial experience and consistently top-rated classes. His company, Emotional Intelligence 4 Change, is recognized internationally for its coaching expertise that focuses on emotional intelligence, positive psychology, and neuroscience in the workplace.

At the start of this 461-lesson online training, you'll get an introduction to emotional intelligence, understanding what it is and what it isn't, and how it can be applied in the workplace. From there, you'll learn how to use emotional intelligence to inform conflict management, understand personality types, and solve problems more effectively. You'll discover how to develop your self-awareness so that you can express yourself better, resonate with others better, and collaborate in ways that empower your team rather than burden them. There's even a course dedicated to cultivating greater emotional resilience to improve your stress management and help you find a better work-life balance for yourself and your team.

Become the best leader you can be by investing in emotional intelligence. Right now, The Emotional Intelligence & Decision-Making Bundle is on sale for just $34.99.

