Develop a Basic Understanding of Machine Learning With These Courses

November 13, 2020 2 min read

and are two of the future's most important technologies. They're used in self-driving cars, financial and health tech, recommendation engines online, and many, many more important industries. But most of us have absolutely no idea how they work. Whether you simply want to gain an understanding of machine learning or you're considering a career change and want to build your skillset, The Machine Learning for Beginners Overview Bundle is a great place to start.

This seven-hour training is led by Idan Gabrieli, an experience solution engineer manager who works with hundreds of companies worldwide to help them address modern business challenges. This bundle is broken down into a simple, three-course track.

In the first course, you'll walk through the fundamental theoretical concepts of machine learning and artificial intelligence. You'll get familiar with the terms used in the industry, understand the difference between Applied and Generalized AI, learn the process of training a model, and much more. The course is geared towards complete beginners so even if you don't know anything about machine learning, you'll be in a good place.

In the second class, you'll begin to explore the theoretical side of machine learning and the practical side of data science. You'll study Python fundamentals and the Pandas data science library, learning how machine learning and artificial intelligence simplify the way we use data. To round it out, you'll perform data analysis and exploration as well as develop complete data science projects.

In the final course, you'll perform Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) by visualizing a dataset using a variety of chats. You'll explore the fundamentals of data visualization using Matplotlib and Seaborn, understanding how to adjust charts and more. You'll delve into bar, pie, and line charts; create histograms, scatter, heat-map, and hexbin-map charts; and much, much more.

Get a theoretical and practical machine learning and artificial intelligence education with these 108 novice-friendly lessons. Valued at $600, the well-rated Machine Learning for Beginners Overview Bundle is just $19.99 for a limited time.