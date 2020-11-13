Elon Musk Says He Tested Positive for Covid-19 but Also Tested Negative and Is Suspicious of the 'Bogus' Tests

November 13, 2020 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Tesla and SpaceX CEO on Thursday questioned the accuracy of a COVID-19 test after he tested both positive and negative for the virus on the same day.

In a tweet, Musk said he took the tests after displaying cold symptoms. "Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse," he said.

He added that "something extremely bogus is going on," and said that "if it's happening to me, it's happening to others."

The billionaire said he took a "rapid antigen test from BD," most likely referring to Becton Dickinson and Co's rapid antigen test, which shows results in 15 minutes.

Business Insider has approached the company for comment.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

He said that he's waiting for PCR tests — the gold-standard for COVID-19 — from separate labs. "Results will take about 24 hours," he added.

When asked by a Twitter user if this is why there had been a major spike in cases, Musk said: "If it's happening to me, it's happening to others."

Musk has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the coronavirus threat and, at times, spread misinformation about COVID-19.

He said in a September interview on the podcast "Sway" that he would not get the COVID-19 vaccine for himself or his family because he was "not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids."

"Essentially, the right thing to do would be to not have done a lockdown for the whole country but to have, I think, anyone who's at risk should be quarantined until the storm passes," Musk said during the podcast episode.

In July, Musk tweeted that the surge in coronavirus cases was due to testing errors rather than increased transmission.

"There are a ridiculous number of false positive [COVID-19] tests," Musk wrote on Twitter. "This is a big part of why C19 positive tests are going up while hospitalizations & mortality are declining."

But Columbia University virologist Angela Rasmussen called that "false and dangerous misinformation."

Read more: Amazon just might be making itself into a Tesla competitor, but Elon Musk doesn't seem worried about Jeff Bezos' plans

COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are continuing to rise in states across the US, such as Texas.

If average cases continue to grow 34% from week to week, the country could have 1 million daily coronavirus cases by the end of the year, a new report from Pantheon Macroeconomics revealed Wednesday.

So far, the coronavirus has killed more than 243,000 people in America and has infected more than 10.6 million.