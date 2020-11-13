News and Trends

Apple's Gatekeeper Issues Might Have Slowed Down Your Mac Earlier

Did your Mac have problems launching third-party apps? A server problem may have been to blame.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple's Gatekeeper Issues Might Have Slowed Down Your Mac Earlier
Image credit: picture alliance/Getty Images via engadget

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

For about a half hour or so starting at 4PM ET, Mac users worldwide who tried to open up third-party apps were suddenly noticing weird issues and slow launches, with the software just bouncing in their dock for minutes or failing to launch entirely.

The problems existed whether they had updated to the new Big Sur macOS release or not, and based on some testing, it appears the issue tied back to Apple’s Gatekeeper technology that detects whether or not software is safe to use. The system arrived as a part of the Mountain Lion 10.8 release in 2012.

Mac and iOS developer Jeff Johnson confirmed the OS was having problems connecting to an Apple server, and that blocking it by editing the hosts file solved the problem. The issue appears to be resolved now, but as TechCrunch points out, it’s possible the servers were overloaded as people updated to Big Sur and suddenly flooded it with requests to reauthorize older apps.

We’ve contacted Apple to see if there’s any details on exactly what happened, but have not received a response yet. On its system status page for developers, Apple confirmed that an issue with the notarization service from 3 PM to 5:09 PM ET has been resolved.

Apple status

Apple

On its support page covering Gatekeeper, Apple explains how the technology works, as of the macOS Catalina update:

“If you download and install apps from the internet or directly from a developer, macOS continues to protect your Mac. When you install Mac apps, plug-ins, and installer packages from outside the App Store, macOS checks the Developer ID signature to verify that the software is from an identified developer and that it has not been altered. By default, macOS Catalina also requires software to be notarized, so you can be confident that the software you run on your Mac doesn't contain known malware. Before opening downloaded software for the first time, macOS requests your approval to make sure you aren’t misled into running software you didn’t expect.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Elon Musk Says He Tested Positive for Covid-19 but Also Tested Negative and Is Suspicious of the 'Bogus' Tests

News and Trends

YouTube Won't Release a Rewind Video for the First Time Since 2010

News and Trends

Amazon Launches Care Hub, and Alexa Starts Asking Follow-Up Questions