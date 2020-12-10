Small Business Stands Strong

Are These Foldable Phones the Future of Work?

Smash a phone, a tablet, and a laptop together, and you've got this new breed of pocket-size devices. We unfold one for a test.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Are These Foldable Phones the Future of Work?
Image credit: Courtesy of Samsung
The steady hinge on Samsung’s Fold2 works exactly like a laptop’s.

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the December 2020 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Don Crawley once worked for celebrities; he was one of Kanye West’s managers. Now he makes clothing that’s worn by celebrities — LeBron James, Big Sean, and The Weeknd all don his apparel, which is called Just Don. Ask Crawley how he’s done it and he says a big part is efficiency: He is constantly multi­tasking and runs every aspect of his business from his phone.

That’s why he was excited to try the new crop of foldable phones and embraced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. (Crawley appeared in a Samsung promotional video but is not affiliated with the company.) The way he sees it, more screen space means he can work faster. “I can open a separate window to access presentations or PDFs, or answer an email, at the same time,” he says. 

Related: Why Entrepreneurs Should Keep Up With New Technologies

As foldable phones begin entering the market in force, with Samsung and many competitors debuting devices this fall, entrepreneurs may wonder: Do we need a new type of smartphone? And they’d be reasonably put off by the technology’s recent past. When Samsung debuted the concept last year, some of its phones cracked and the product had to be rereleased.

But now, industry experts say, there’s a greater case to be made. Foldable phones are a midway point between a phone and a laptop or a tablet — still small enough to carry but with the ability to handle complex tasks. You can answer a quick text on the front screen, then open the phone to view charts or create presentations. “There’s more screen real estate, and there’s the convenience of running two apps side by side,” says technology analyst Ross Rubin at Reticle Research

As with most new tech, early adopters will pay a hefty entrance fee. The Fold2 costs $2,000, which could buy you a new tablet and a laptop. And by the time the cost comes down, it could be undercut by an even more convenient mobile technology. “I believe smart glasses are on the horizon,” says J.P. Gownder, Forrester Research VP and principal analyst. “They could really add to the amount of screen space available.”

Still, smart glasses could be five or more years out — which is plenty of time for the foldables market to be refined. In the meantime, my test run with the Fold2 showed promise. I was skeptical at first; I wondered if two screens would be too distracting. But soon I started to think of it as a mini laptop in my pocket, doing everything I’m familiar with…but on the go. The hardware is also impressive; unlike Samsung’s first foldable phone, this one has a firm hinge that holds it in place at any angle.

Related: Should You Hire a Virtual Assistant?

What will come next? Here’s a safe bet: “Brands want to highlight their capability to innovate technology,” says Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team. “It helps establish their image.” Which means more foldables are likely on the way.

 

Other Phones That Fold

 

Surface Duo

Cost: $1,400

Best feature: You can “split” apps such as Outlook and Microsoft Teams; your message is on one screen while the text of the email is on the other. 

 

 

 

Motorola Razr 

Cost: $1,400

Best feature: It’s small enough to fit in one hand. The Quick View Display helps users respond to a message or check notifications without opening the phone.

 

 

 

LG Velvet 5G 

Cost: $600

Best feature: The second screen comes as an accessory. This phone transforms between one screen and two. It’s more affordable compared with other dual-screen phones.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartphones

According to Gartner Data, Xiaomi Surpasses Apple in Smartphone Sales

Smartphones

You Will Spend 76,500 Hours, or Almost 9 Years of Your Life, Using Your Mobile Device

Smartphones

Here's Your Chance to Get Today's Most Innovative Smartphone for Free