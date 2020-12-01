sam's club

Get All of Your Holiday Shopping Done, Join Sam's Club for 1 Year for Less Than $30

Plus, you'll get a free rotisserie chicken and cupcakes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get All of Your Holiday Shopping Done, Join Sam's Club for 1 Year for Less Than $30
Image credit: Sam's Club

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, business owners have to find ways to cut back on discretionary spending. Whether you're managing a small team or you're just looking for ideas to save money at your own home, one of the smartest decisions you can make is to join a wholesale club. Fortunately, you came to the right place. Assuming you're not already a Sam's Club member, you can join Sam's Club today for a special one-year price: Just $28.88.

Sam's Club is one of the country's leading membership warehouse clubs. From groceries and kitchen supplies to electronics, furniture, and much more, Sam's Club has some of the best prices on things business owners (and just plain humans) need. Whether you're looking for a great gift for your staff, you want to overhaul your office on a budget, or you just want to save on groceries, Sam's Club is a huge asset for business owners.

When you sign up as a member through this deal, you'll pay just $28.88 for your first year — a discount from the usual $45 price. Then, when you make your first in-club purchase, you'll get a free Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken and eight Gourmet Cupcakes when you have them in your cart. You'll also receive a complimentary household card to score even more savings on select already low-priced items. It's like Sam's Club is paying you to save more.

Join one of the top wholesale clubs in the country and get paid to do it! Right now, you can get a one-year Sam's Club Membership, plus a rotisserie chicken and cupcakes for just $28.88. That's 50 percent off the $57 value.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Sam's Club Launches Alcohol Delivery Through Instacart

Retailers

Sam's Club Adds New Services for Small-Business Owners

Starting a Business

3 Best Businesses You Can Start With Little or No Money