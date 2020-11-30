News and Trends

Apple Went Too Far With iPhone's Water-Resistance Claims, Says Italian Regulator

The Italian Competition Authority fines Apple 10 million Euros for misleading claims about how it determined iPhone water resistance.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Went Too Far With iPhone's Water-Resistance Claims, Says Italian Regulator
Image credit: Apple via PCMag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Apple went overboard when promoting the iPhone’s water-resistance capabilities, according to an Italian government regulatory agency.

On Monday, the Italian Competition Authority fined the company 10 million Euros ($12 million) over the iPhone’s water-resistance promotional messaging, which it called misleading. 

The regulator’s main problem is how Apple told consumers the products could survive a drop in the water—from a depth of 1 to 4 meters depending on the iPhone model—for up to 30 minutes. The promotional claims were posted on Apple’s Italian website, and used in TV commercials and on social media; footage showed an iPhone getting blasted with water from all sides.  

However, the Italian Competition Authority says Apple should have clarified to say the water-resistance claims were based on a controlled laboratory test using pure water, and not a real-world scenario, like dropping an iPhone in a salt water sea. The exact context of Apple’s water-resistance claims can only be learned if the consumer visits a company’s webpage and scrolls down to the IP (Ingress Protection) rating information

Image Credit: Italian Competition Authority via PCMag

The regulator also had a problem with an Apple disclaimer that says “the guarantee does not cover damage caused by liquids.” Thus, the company could refuse service to consumers with iPhones damaged by water. Moreover, the Italian Competition Authority adds the disclaimer failed to specify whether this was a legal guarantee, nor did it explain the limitations behind Apple’s water-resistance claims.   

The Italian regulator began investigating complaints in December 2019. One customer noted the iPhone had been taken on a short dive in sea water when it stopped working. To fix it, the owner had to pay 640 Euros.

The fine applies to Apple’s promotional messaging for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The newest model, the iPhone 12, wasn’t included. But the product does boast a water resistance at a maximum of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. 

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Spotify Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With Snapchat-Style Stories Trial

News and Trends

Report: Tesla Vehicles Could Soon Receive Autopilot Livestream Feature

News and Trends

9 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Sales to Take Advantage Of