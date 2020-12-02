Here's One Way Restaurant Owners Can Acquire New Customers

December 2, 2020 3 min read

Out of all the various ways in which the current pandemic and subsequent social distancing guidelines have upended our daily lives, one of the most noticeable and troubling is the pandemic's impact on the restaurant scene. Beloved restaurants that once sold out every table on a Friday night are now forced to operate at a severely limited capacity, and some establishments still haven’t managed to reopen their doors at all.

If you're a business owner or food service worker who relies on enthusiastic diners to make a living, you know first hand that this new reality has dire consequences.

But if you own or operate a restaurant, you shouldn't simply wait for life to return to normal. You can add a new and profitable dining reality by signing up with Uber Eats and ensure that your customers will keep enjoying your great food.

Reaching new customers through Uber Eats.

A recent study by Technomic of 400 restaurant owners shows that 82 percent of restaurant operators say "Uber Eats has been crucial to business during Covid-19." Not only does Uber Eats help offset the amount of profit lost due to closures, but it also serves as a marketing tool aimed at customers looking to discover new restaurants.

Uber Eats has altered the culinary landscape by making it easy for restaurants to reach new customers through third-party delivery methods. And it’s not just major restaurant chains that can take advantage of this valuable and increasingly popular tool.

Regardless of the size of your restaurant or budget, it’s easy to sign up with Uber Eats in a matter of minutes.

The Uber Eats platform offers flexibility, visibility, and reach that will allow you to connect with more customers in your area, and when you sign up right now you’ll also get a $0 marketplace fee for fifteen days.*Terms Apply

How to use the Uber Eats Restaurant Dashboard.

The Uber Eats dashboard was designed to help make it easy to deliver a positive dining experience no matter your tech know-how.Uber Eats has also been busy adding plenty of new in-app marketing tools that will help you reach new customers and boost sales.

This includes Online Ordering, which will allow you to sell pickup orders with no commission to Uber through the end of 2020. Next, the Uber Eats Manager App helps make managing your delivery orders easier for your staff. And of course, the Customer Insights Dashboard works to help you better understand what's working and what's not, so you can get even smarter about what you serve and how you serve it.

Uber Eats also helps makes it easy to learn about your target demographic in order to expand the user experience across the board, and you’ll be able to use actionable data insights in order to ensure that you’re maximizing your service area.

All you have to do is sign-up your restaurant with Uber Eats, upload your menu, and access the intuitive dashboard in order to go live in a matter of days once you’ve been approved.

In short, Uber Eats is a lot more than a platform. If you're not taking advantage of the platform, there's arguably never been a better time to start. Sign up right now and receive fifteen days of fee-free delivery.*Terms Apply