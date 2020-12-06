Secure Your Business Communications With These Privacy Apps

December 6, 2020 2 min read

Anybody who runs a business these days should take cybersecurity seriously. Data is everything in business and protecting your customers' data is just as—if not more—important as securing your internal correspondence. When your company is spread out on myriad networks as employees work from home, the least you can do is ensure that your digital connections are fully protected. The Premium Privacy Bundle is an excellent start.

This bundle offers lifetime subscriptions to two top solutions: ZenMate VPN and StartMail Private Service.

ZenMate is one of the fastest-growing VPNs on the market and has earned a Europas Award for Best Security/Privacy Startup. It uses top-level encryption to secure your passwords and banking information and lets you browse the web securely on any Wi-Fi connection. It hides your IP address and encrypts your traffic, ensuring protection from hackers and government snoops. It unblocks restricted sites based on geography and allows you to connect to servers in 77 countries when you utilize the browser extension. No more location-based content restrictions, and no throttled connections.

StartMail, meanwhile, is a total solution for protecting your email privacy. It works with existing email providers, like Outlook, Thunderbird, and Apple Mail, and offers secure data storage, unlimited alias email addresses, and simple one-click encryption. StartMail is based in the Netherlands and is fully compliant with the EU's GDPR, the strictest privacy laws in the world. They'll never read your email and will always ensure your personal data is protected and that you have the ability to remain anonymous when you send confidential messages, the company says. That's why it's earned top reviews from PC Mag and ProPrivacy.

