Google opens its Fuchsia operating system for external developers to collaborate

December 9, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Four years ago Google introduced Fuchsia , a unique operating system that would unify Android and Chrome OS. The company has not revealed much about it, but is now opening it publicly to the developer community to help create it.

Google's idea is for Fuchsia to be open-source for external contributors to enter. That is, any developer will be able to read the documentation and scan the problem tracker, sign up for a mailing list, work on supported devices or configure an emulator and stay up-to-date on the project roadmap.

They will also modify the organization chart so that strategic decisions do not depend entirely on them, the company announced. However, they clarify that the technology giant will continue to command.

"Google directs the direction of Fucsia and makes platform decisions," the statement read. Any code submitted will be owned by Google, although Google will make it publicly available under a BSD-like license.

Now developers can download the Fuchsia source code from its official website , as well as the tools and the emulator to make it work locally.

According to Google, Fuchsia will be able to run on any device , with common software development and only one app store. While it will be "safe, upgradeable, inclusive and pragmatic," it is not intended to be a substitute for Android or Chrome OS, but to unify them.