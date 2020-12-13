Holidays

Want to Make the Holidays Special? Send a Personalized Message From Santa.

Make this holiday season a truly special one.
Want to Make the Holidays Special? Send a Personalized Message From Santa.
Image credit: Tim Mossholder

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

This holiday season stands to be a little different. But that doesn't mean you can't still bring a little joy to the season! There's still egg nog, Christmas trees, Christmas music and, believe it or not, you can still have a visit with Santa for the kids. (Or the adults, either one.) It's the Real Santa offers a unique service — a personalized video from Santa Claus himself.

It's the Real Santa can be truly a magical gift for all the Christmas lovers in your life who are bummed about a pandemic-impacted holiday. This cool service offers custom, personalized video messages from Santa that are suitable for all ages and easy to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Here's how it works:

  1. Redeem your code.
  2. Choose how many kids Santa is going to speak to.
  3. Answer a few personal but non-identifying questions about each child.
  4. Check out and receive your video in 7-10 days.

It's that simple. Each video is in full HD and incorporates the details you provide to make every message recipient feel special. Videos are up to 60 seconds long each, and are accessible on phone, tablet, laptop, or even your TV. And yes, all Santas are the real deal.

Give a truly special gift this holiday season. It's the Real Santa is having a special offer now.

  • Get one video for $33.99 (Reg. $45), a savings of 24 percent.
  • Get two videos for $37.99 (Reg. $50), a savings of 24 percent.
  • Get three videos for $41.99 (Reg. $55), a savings of 23 percent.
  • Get four videos for $45.99 (Reg. $60), a savings of 23 percent.
  • Get five videos for $49.99 (Reg. $65), a savings of 23 percent.

