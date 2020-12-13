Want to Make the Holidays Special? Send a Personalized Message From Santa.

December 13, 2020 2 min read

This holiday season stands to be a little different. But that doesn't mean you can't still bring a little joy to the season! There's still egg nog, trees, Christmas music and, believe it or not, you can still have a visit with for the kids. (Or the adults, either one.) It's the Real Santa offers a unique service — a personalized video from Santa Claus himself.

It's the Real Santa can be truly a magical gift for all the Christmas lovers in your life who are bummed about a pandemic-impacted holiday. This cool service offers custom, personalized video messages from Santa that are suitable for all ages and easy to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Here's how it works:

Redeem your code. Choose how many kids Santa is going to speak to. Answer a few personal but non-identifying questions about each child. Check out and receive your video in 7-10 days.

It's that simple. Each video is in full HD and incorporates the details you provide to make every message recipient feel special. Videos are up to 60 seconds long each, and are accessible on phone, tablet, laptop, or even your TV. And yes, all Santas are the real deal.

