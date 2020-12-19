This Highly-Reviewed App Helps You Run Windows-Only Software on Your Macbook

December 19, 2020 2 min read

Especially in today's work-from-home setting, Mac are popular among businesses and their employees for a variety of reasons. Many entrepreneurs started out with just a Mac and a dream.

Cyber Monday may have come and gone but there's still one deal you can get to help you and your business. The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle has officially been marked down even further to just $42 when you use code MACAPP40 at checkout.

This app bundle comprises 12 award-winning Mac apps for one low price. No matter what you use your Mac for, you'll find something useful.

The bundle is headlined by Parallels Desktop Pro and Luminar 4. Parallels is the premier for running Windows applications on a Mac machine. Parallels is trusted by more than seven million users, is a top 15 grossing app in the App Store, and has 4.7 stars on Trustpilot. Just boot up Parallels, and you can run thousands of resource-hungry Windows programs on your Mac without sacrificing bandwidth or memory. Yes, that includes Windows games, thanks to DirectX11 support via Metal.

Luminar, on the other hand, is one of the most accoladed photo-editing programs on the market. Winner of Outdoor Photographer Editors' EISA Award for Best Photo Software in 2019 and 2020, a TIPA World Award in 2019, Lucie Technical Awards in 2017 and 2019, and much more, Luminar has the tech to back up its pedigree. With powerful AI, Luminar makes editing photos a breeze, streamlining your creative process with tools that predict what you're going to do before you do it.

The bundle is also packed with 10 additional apps to help you be more productive, protect your data, and even learn a new language. From practical apps like PDFpenPro 12 and Movavi Screen Recorder 2021, to fun ones like uTalk Language Learning and Art Text 4, The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle has something for everyone.

Give your Mac a complete overhaul. Get The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle for just $42 when you use code MACAPP40 at checkout.