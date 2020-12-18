Small Business Survives and Thrives

Finance in 2021: Planning for the Future

Sign up for this free webinar and hear from two industry leading CFOs about what they're examining, analyzing, and planning for in 2021 and beyond.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Finance in 2021: Planning for the Future
Image credit: Shutterstock

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
home
2 min read

As we leave 2020 behind and enter 2021, business financial forecasts remain a moving target. With so much uncertainty still looming, how does your business begin to strategize for the future? What are the trends that are the most important to examine? And how are external factors impacting your business in ways that you can’t easily predict?

Those are the questions that we will dive into during Finance in 2021: Planning for the Future, a free webinar brought to you by NetSuite and Entrepreneur. Business communication expert and Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein will lead a conversation with two industry leading CFOs about what they’re examining, analyzing, and planning for in 2021 and beyond.

Speakers will include Jason Balk, CFO of Media Place Partners, and Dan Rosenthal, CFO at Root Insurance. Balk and Rosenthal will share what their companies are doing to best predict and plan, and what data sources they find the most valuable.

Register Now

Join us for a conversation where we uncover how financial roles are changing and the financial trends that your company needs to be paying attention to in 2021 and beyond.

Attendees of the webinar will learn:

  • Different viewpoints on short term and long-term planning, and how these have changed in the past year.
  • Cascading impacts on your bottom line that are emerging from external business factors.
  • Reaction timelines and how they need to change based on underlying data.
  • Cash flow versus sales data, and how marrying the two together gives you the best picture.
  • Responsibilities in accounting and financial positions and how they need to change to adapt to the current economic environment.

The Finance in 2021: Planning for the Future webinar will take place live on Monday, January 25 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

Register Now

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

3 Ways to Build a Buzzing Blockchain Community

Finance

4 Ways to Save for Retirement Without a 401(k)

Finance

Closing a Mega M&A Deal During a Global Pandemic is Possible. Here's How.