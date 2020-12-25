26 Accessories Apple Owners Will Love, on Sale This Christmas

December 25, 2020 7 min read

products are known for their design and functionality. They're user-friendly, and Apple fans expect convenience in their life. To make life even easier for those folks, we've rounded up 26 of the best deals for Apple users this Christmas. Just use code MERRY15 at checkout to get all of these products for an extra 15 percent off. But act fast because these offers last for just 48 hours.

Charging

1. Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable

Not too many frills here. This MFi-Certified Lightning cable will charge your phone for less than the cost of a standard cable, but it will also wind itself back up.

Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable

2. HyperGear 3-in-1 Multi-Charger, Holder & Nightlight

This three-in-one device is perfect for the bedside table, charging multiple devices while acting as a stand for your phone and a night-light if you have to get out of bed in the middle of the night.

HyperGear 3-in-1 Multi-Charger, Holder & Nightlight

3. 6-Port Desktop Charging Station

Got a lot of devices? Charge them all in one central location with this six-port tower.

6-Port Desktop Charging Station

4. CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable

CharbyEdge is one cable to rule them all. It has detachable Lightning, micro-USB, and USB Type-C adapters to charge any device in your Apple fleet with one cable.

CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable

5. EVRI Magnetic Tip USB Cable for MacBook & USB-C Devices

You want to reduce cable clutter, but how? Magnetic connectors are a great start. This USB cable lets you change the connector to charge a variety of different devices with one cable.

EVRI Magnetic Tip USB Cable for MacBook & USB-C Devices

6. Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro

Set up an elegant charging station for your AirPods and AirPods Pro with this sleek charging pad.

Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro

7. MagSafe Wireless Charging Cable + 20W Adapter for iPhone 12

Attach this high-powered adapter to your iPhone 12 and you'll be able to get a quick charge any time you connect the cable.

MagSafe Wireless Charging Cable + 20W Adapter for iPhone 12

8. 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Apple has a number of wireless charging products these days and you can charge them all in one place with this convenient charging station that handles two iPhones, an Apple Watch, and AirPods at once.

4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

9. Naztech Wireless Power Hub 5: Qi-Enabled + 4 USB Ports

This well-organized charging hub offers four USB ports for a variety of devices as well as a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad for iPhone X and later.

Naztech Wireless Power Hub 5: Qi-Enabled + 4 USB Ports

10. Wireless Qi Canvas Duo Device Charger

This attractive canvas charging pad can power up AirPods, Qi-enabled iPhones, and more wirelessly.

Wireless Qi Canvas Duo Device Charger

11. Zendure SuperPort 4 USB-C PD Desktop Charger

This high-powered charger can power up to four USB-C devices in a hurry. If you need to give your MacBook Pro a rapid boost before catching a train, this charger has you covered.

Zendure SuperPort 4 USB-C PD Desktop Charger

Convenience

12. All-in-One AI 360° Smart Face Tracking Tripod

Want to take a group picture of your pandemic pod? This ingenious face-tracking tripod can help. Whether you want to take a "groupie" or film yourself on video, this portable tripod is a handy tool.

All-in-One AI 360° Smart Face Tracking Tripod

13. KeySmart™ Pro Key Organizer with Tile Smart Location

Never lose your keys again with this clever organizer. It comes with a Tile tracker built-in so you can use your phone to locate the key sleeve whenever it goes missing.

KeySmart™ Pro Key Organizer with Tile Smart Location

Audio

14. MusiQi Wireless Charger & Speaker

MusiQi is a Bluetooth speaker, a wireless charger, and an iPhone stand all in one, making it the perfect device for any living room or kitchen.

MusiQi Wireless Charger & Speaker

15. HyperSonic DX Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Enjoy your music in 3D hyper definition sound with these noise-canceling earbuds. They'll last for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

HyperSonic DX Noise Cancelling Earbuds

16. TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Stream Bluetooth audio to a set of awesome noise-canceling headphones. The Z2's claim to offer twice the power, twice the noise cancellation, and twice the battery life of competitors.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Workspace

17. 360° Rotating Mobile Phone/Tablet Universal Stand

Here's a simple, elegant solution to keeping your eyes on your phone without needing your hands. Whether you're transcribing or communicating with someone, this stand makes a handy addition to your desk.

360° Rotating Mobile Phone/Tablet Universal Stand

18. Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 12

When you spend a lot of time looking at your phone, you could be doing damage to your vision. This screen protector helps reduce the blue light emission from your phone, making it easier on your eyes.

Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 12

19. Zendure SuperHub Charger & Hub with Dual PD

Every desk should have a SuperHub. This powerful, card-sized adapter lets you charge multiple USB devices, transfer data, and even play 4K videos.

Zendure SuperHub Charger & Hub with Dual PD

20. Universal Mini Foldable Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad

Upgrade your mobile office with this foldable keyboard that works with iPad and other tablets.

Universal Mini Foldable Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad

21. ProBASE X Aluminum Monitor Stand with Fast-Charging Port

This attractive monitor stand will give you a better view of your screen while also providing a fast-charging port for any of your USB-compatible devices.

ProBASE X Aluminum Monitor Stand with Fast-Charging Port

22. Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

Enjoy a dual-screen work setup anywhere with this portable dual monitor. Just attach it to your MacBook and you'll have a second screen whenever you need some extra space for windows.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

On-The-Go

23. Rush Charge Air: 2,500mAh Battery Charger

Always running out of battery when you're out and about? Get a quick charge with this powerful 2,500mAh battery that can recharge an iPhone completely in just a few minutes.

Rush Charge Air: 2,500mAh Battery Charger

24. WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring

WonderCube is a remarkable tool for anybody who works on the go a lot. This mobile keyring includes a charger, an OTG USB flash drive, a phone stand, and much more in one tiny device. That's why it's earned top reviews from CNET, TrendHunter, and more.

WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring

25. HyperCharger XX 8-in-1 Ultimate Magnetic Wireless Charger

Few portable chargers are as capable as the HyperCharger. This CES 2019 Award winner has multiple USB ports, two-way magnetic docking, and a wireless pad for eight different power uses in one portable brick.

HyperCharger XX 8-in-1 Ultimate Magnetic Wireless Charger

26. Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch, & AirPods

If you're traveling with your fleet of Apple devices, don't leave without this compact power bank that can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at once.

Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch, & AirPods

