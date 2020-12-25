25 Tools on Sale Today Only to Help You Grow Your Business in 2021

December 25, 2020 7 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The year may be coming to an end, but for entrepreneurs, that means it's time to start looking for ways to grow the business in 2021. We've gone ahead and rounded up some of the most useful tools to help your business grow, all of which are on sale for an extra 15 percent off when you use code MERRY15, today only.

Productivity

1. TimeSync Pro

How much time do you waste each month managing scheduling conflicts or missed meetings? TimeSync is the only scheduling app designed for remote teams, making it easier than ever to get everyone aligned on meetings before they happen so you can stick to an agenda and end on time.

Get TimeSync Pro for $34.00 (Reg. $420) with promo code MERRY15.

2. Hubstaff Tasks Premium

Efficiency is the name of the game in when you're your own boss. With Hubstaff Tasks, your entire team can have a central hub to view project status, workflows, checklists, and more so that everyone is aligned and staying on track towards the same goals.

Get Hubstaff Tasks for $42.50 (Reg. $1,500) with promo code MERRY15.

3. Focuster Productivity App

Focuster is a scientifically-backed app designed to help you cut out distractions and focus on your priorities. Whether you need general help focusing or you need to dial in for a specific project, Focuster can help.

Get Focuster Productivity App for $50.15 (Reg. $480) with promo code MERRY15.

4. PDFBEAR All in One PDF Software

PDFs are valuable work formats because they're lightweight. But they're difficult to edit, which is why an editing tool like PDFBEAR is so valuable. This software lets you edit and annotate PDFs, perform OCR, organize your PDFs, and more.

Get PDFBEAR for $59.59 (Reg. $1,000) with promo code MERRY15.

Security

5. Hushed Private Phone Line

Sometimes, it's safer to separate your personal phone from your work phone. With Hushed, you'll get a private phone line that is completely secure and distinct from your personal line so you can draw a line in the sand between work and life.

Get a Hushed Private Phone Line for $17 (Reg. $150) with promo code MERRY15.

6. NordPass Password Manager

Forgetting your passwords isn't just an inconvenience, it's also a security issue. NordPass helps ensure all of your passwords are safely encrypted and helps streamline your workflow with auto-login, strong password generation, and more.

Get NordPass Password Manager for $25.50 (Reg. $59) with promo code MERRY15.

Design

7. Blueprints Website Builder

You don't have to be a web designer to build a great website. Blueprints offers 200 examples pages, 500 responsive blocks, more than 30 navigation panels, and many more tools to help you build a website without coding a line.

Get Blueprints Website Builder for $21.25 (Reg. $149) with promo code MERRY15.

8. Sizle Pro Design Platform

No design skills? No worries! Sizle helps you convert leads with stunning presentation and visual creation tools. Plus, they'll give you the analytics tools you need to understand exactly how each of your visuals is performing.

Get Sizle Pro Design Platform for $25.50 (Reg. $600) with promo code MERRY15.

9. Mockuuups Studio Premium

When you work in web design, going back and forth with clients on minute details is frustrating. That's why Mockuuups Studio gives you a streamlined platform to create complete website mockups before you start coding anything, saving you time and energy.

Get Mockuuups Studio for $34.00 (Reg. $420) with promo code MERRY15.

10. Edraw Infographic Software

Infographics are an excellent marketing tool, but for design teams, they often become a time-drain. With Edraw Infographic Software, designers can create custom infographics quickly and efficiently with a software that's optimized specifically for creating infographics.

Get Edraw Infographic Software for $38.25 (Reg. $99) with promo code MERRY15.

11. DigiClash Digital Assets

DigiClash gives you access to thousands of royalty-free licensed fonts, sounds, music, templates, and much more, so you can upgrade your website and all of your design projects with premium assets on a budget.

Get DigiClash for $25.50 (Reg. $999) with promo code MERRY15.

12. PicaStock Premium Fonts & Graphics

PicaStock gives you access to tons of premium creative resources, from fonts and graphics to logos, illustrations, and more. You can search thousands of assets in a variety of categories and edit them in many formats to fit your project's needs.

Get PicaStock for $84.15 (Reg. $499) with promo code MERRY15.

Sales and Marketing

13. VSDC Video Editor Pro

Video marketing is booming these days, and VSDC makes it easy for you to get involved. This intuitive video editor is preferred by GoPro and makes editing a hassle-free experience.

Get VSDC Video Editor for $25.50 (Reg. $49) with promo code MERRY15.

14. Podsite: Podcast Publishing Platform

Podcasting is a great way to get your brand's message out there and develop a loyal following. Podsite is the ultimate platform for hosting, managing, and marketing your podcast.

Get Podsite for $25.50 (Reg. $60) with promo code MERRY15.

15. HelloWoofy™ Social Media Management

Social media marketing is crucial for many businesses, but managing it is difficult and time-consuming. HelloWoofy takes a load off, helping you automate content creation, scheduling, and more through its AI-enhanced platform.

Get HelloWoofy for $41.65 (Reg. $588) with promo code MERRY15.

16. Sellful: All-in-One Business Software for Freelancers & Entrepreneurs

Sellful doesn't just solve one problem. Sellful gives freelancers and entrepreneurs one program to build websites, manage customer relationships, handle scheduling, improve SEO and marketing, and much more. It's everything your business needs in one platform.

Get Sellful for $41.65 (Reg. $840) with promo code MERRY15.

17. Streamr Multilingual Video Translator

Growing your business in 2021 may mean going overseas. That means you'll need to connect with customers in their languages. Streamr helps you translate your videos into 50 languages with more than 270 voices, without any language or coding expertise required.

Get Streamr Multilingual Video Translator for $42.50 (Reg. $197) with promo code MERRY15.

18. Kroma Pro Plan

Need help closing? Let Kroma get your message across for you. With Kroma, you'll get more than 100,000 expert decks, slides, icons, data visualizations, and more to create better, more compelling presentations and sales pitches.

Get Kroma for $42.50 (Reg. $499) with promo code MERRY15.

19. PressKitHero

Getting the message out about your company's accomplishments is crucial in the digital age. That's where PressKitHero comes in. This specialized tool is designed to help you build custom, unique press kits in a hurry.

Get PressKitHero for $42.50 (Reg. $720) with promo code MERRY15.

20. fesh. eCommerce Shop Builder

Want to build up your online presence? Build an online store. fesh. makes it easy, helping you build an intuitive online store with more than 100 high-quality themes and giving you the support to operate it seamlessly.

Get fesh. for $50.15 (Reg. $1,788) with promo code MERRY15.

21. GuinRank SEO Content Optimization AI Tool

Organic traffic is one of the most cost-effective ways to attract new traffic. That means upgrading your SEO. With this AI-enhanced tool, you can audit your webpages to identify keyword opportunities and even compare your SEO strategies to competitors.

Get GuinRank for $51.00 (Reg. $680) with promo code MERRY15.

22. QuickEmailVerification

QuickEmailVerification is trusted by more than 90,000 businesses worldwide as an email list auditor. This tool will help you clean your email lists to achieve 99% deliverability and improve the integrity of your email marketing.

Get QuickEmailVerification for $126.65 (Reg. $299) with promo code MERRY15.

Finance and Accounting

23. Invoice Crowd: Estimation and Accounting System

One of the greatest challenges for many entrepreneurs is simply getting paid. With Invoice Crowd, you can automate estimates and invoices, manage budgets, send payment reminders, and more from a central hub.

Get Invoice Crowd for $41.65 (Reg. $1,440) with promo code MERRY15.

24. DocPro

Generating contracts and legal documents is a pain for most small business owners. But with DocPro, creating professional documents and legal contracts are easy, with access to more than 1,500 customizable templates.

Get DocPro for $42.50 (Reg. $200) with promo code MERRY15.

Storage

25. Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan

With 10TB of ultra-secure cloud backup, Degoo offers enough storage for entire companies. Their seamless, user-friendly platform makes it easy to manage your data while offering more space than Google Drive and OneDrive combined.

Get Degoo Premium for $85.00 (Reg. $3,600) with promo code MERRY15.

Prices subject to change. Some exclusions apply.