10 Design Tools on Sale to Help You Get More Out of Your Marketing Efforts

In a hyper-competitive digital marketplace, is everything when it comes to marketing. But good design costs time and money. If your business doesn't have the spending power to bring on a full-scale design team, you need to rely on top-notch assets and tools instead. We've rounded up ten of the best tools to help any company with their marketing design, and they're all on sale for an extra 20 percent off for a limited time. Just use code HOLIDAY20 at checkout to get the extra savings.

1. Design Wizard Pro: Lifetime Subscription

You don't have to be a designer to make great designs. With Design Wizard Pro's 30,000 professionally-designed templates, you can make impressive images and designs for any purpose in just minutes.

2. Write-on Video iOS Pro Lite: Lifetime Subscription

Video marketing has become increasingly popular and powerful over the past few years, and Write-on Video is one of the simplest ways to start making video marketing content. This app helps you plan, edit, and publish video content in a hurry.

3. Animation Desk® iOS Pro Lite: Lifetime Subscription

With Animation Desk, you can create animation, cartoons, and artsy GIFs right on your phone or tablet. It'll make drawing and animating fun for people of any skill level.

4. Mockuuups Studio Premium: Lifetime Subscription

If you build websites, you know what a pain it is to go back and forth with a client over the smallest design details. With Mockuuups, you can create web mockups in just minutes without writing any code, allowing you to reduce the back and forth.

5. Edraw Infographic Software: Perpetual License

Infographics are valuable marketing tools to help get your message across, but they can be time-consuming to design. That's why Edraw created a program specifically for streamlining infographic creation.

6. Slides Pro Plus Plan: Lifetime Subscription

From pitch decks to presentations, Slides Pro Plus gives you access to hundreds of templates and complete decks to streamline your workflow. Whether you want to raise money for your startup or close a big client, Slides can help.

7. Kroma Pro Plan: Lifetime Membership

Kroma is the plug-and-pitch presentation design tool used by the likes of Samsung, Deloitte, Nike, AT&T, and more Fortune 500 companies. No matter what your presentation design needs, Kroma will drastically streamline your workflow.

8. Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows & Mac

Poser is a 3D graphics program optimized for creating 3D models of human figures. If you want truly human-focused design, Poser Pro makes it easier to design for art, illustrations, animations, comics, or digital ads.

9. JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Membership

JumpStory gives you instant access to millions of stock photos, videos, vectors, icons, and much more — with new assets added every day. It's a budget-friendly repository for all of your design needs.

10. Zen Doodle Apps: Lifetime Subscription

Animation is a compelling marketing tool when used correctly. Zen Doodle Apps helps you create unlimited videos and video renders for animated doodles without any significant design expertise.

