News and Trends

Presidential Twitter Accounts Will Reset to Zero Followers on Jan. 20

Donald Trump's followers won't automatically transition to the Biden administration.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Presidential Twitter Accounts Will Reset to Zero Followers on Jan. 20
Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images via PC Mag

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Both Twitter and Facebook promised back in November to hand over control of all presidential accounts on Jan. 20, 2021, forcing Team Trump to cede position-specific handles @POTUS@FLOTUS and @VP to incomers Joe Biden, Jill Biden,and Kamala Harris, respectively. The same goes for @WhiteHouse, @PressSec, @Cabinet and @LaCasaBlanca.

"As we did in 2017, Twitter is actively working with the U.S. government to support the transition of Twitter accounts across administrations, so that the incoming Biden administration will have access to institutional White House Twitter accounts," the company said in a statement. "The accounts will not automatically retain their existing followers," it continued. "Instead, Twitter will notify followers of these accounts to provide context that the content will be archived and allow them the choice to follow the Biden administration's new accounts."

Related: Twitter Now Labels Trump's Tweets With a Reminder Biden Won

Folks who already follow The White House, for example, will be notified that the account has been archived (via the @WhiteHouse45 handle), and given the option to follow Biden's fresh @WhiteHouse account.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Congress Approves Covid-19 Spending Bill With Contentious Copyright Measures

Adapt to Bounce Forward

New Stimulus Bill Includes Second Round of PPP Loans for Small Business and Forgiveness Rule Changes Favorable to Borrowers

Adapt to Bounce Forward

When Will My Next Stimulus Check Arrive? (Updated)