Slack Is Down Right Now. Here's What to Expect.

The latest on the Slack outage.
1 min read

2021 is off to an interesting start: Slack is down on the first full workday of the year. The company released a statement on Monday morning reading: “Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused.”

The outage began around 10 a.m. ET. It’s not yet clear how widespread the problem is, but many companies that rely on it as their primary form of communication have found their operations grounded to a halt. Depending on how eager you were to get back to work, this is either a great or terrible way to start the new year!

