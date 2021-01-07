The 20 Most Popular Professional Skills of 2020 According to Entrepreneur Readers

January 7, 2021 7 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The Covid-19 pandemic altered the global workplace. As people turned to remote operation, many suddenly had more time on their hands with commutes eliminated and various errands no longer necessary. Wise people took those opportunities to learn new skills and get ahead in their professional development — and Entrepreneur readers were among the wisest.

That's why we've compiled the top 20 skills in 2020 based on total enrollment in courses from the Entrepreneur Store. It's not too late to follow their lead and learn those same skills in 2021.

1. SQL

SQL is one of the most in-demand skill sets for both technical and non-technical professionals. With SQL, you can organize and manage data extremely effectively and use it to make drawing business insights significantly easier. The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp gives you nine courses for one low price.

Get the Ultimate SQL Bootcamp for $39 (Reg. $408), a savings of 90 percent.

2. Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel is one of the most ubiquitous office programs in the world. But while most people know how to do some basic calculations and organization, few fully understand what Excel can do. Learn how to use Excel to perform incredible business insights, automate your workflow, and more.

Get The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for $33.99 (Reg. $945), a savings of 96 percent.

3. SEO

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is one of the best ways to get traffic to your website without paying a pretty penny. With The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle, you'll learn how to overhaul your website to rank at the top of Google search results. That's a huge boost for your sites.

Get The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle for $29 (Reg. $2,000), a savings of 98 percent.

4. JavaScript

JavaScript is the backbone of the internet. It's used in the vast majority of websites and is essential for any aspiring web developer. You can learn it in one basic course.

Get The Complete Full-Stack JavaScript Course for $28 (Reg. $200), a savings of 86 percent.

5. Data Analysis

Data rules everything in business, but it's only as effective as the people interpreting it. That's where Data Analysts come in. Here, you'll learn how to expertly analyze and visualize data to identify opportunities and communicate your findings.

Get The Data Analytics Expert Certification Bundle for $49 (Reg. $2,645), a savings of 98%.

6. QuickBooks

Accounting can be difficult and time consuming, which is why most entrepreneurs pay thousands of dollars for somebody else to do it. But QuickBooks, the world's top accounting software, takes a lot of the headaches out of your accounting. Learn how to use it in this bundle.

Get The Quickbooks Pro Desktop Certification Bonus Bundle for $24.99 (Reg. $1,600), a savings of 98 percent.

7. Adobe Creative Cloud

The Adobe Creative Cloud is the top software suite for design professionals. In this bundle, you'll get up to speed with Photoshop, Lightroom, After Effects, Premiere Pro, and more top creative tools. Whether you're building a website or editing video, you'll know what to do.

Get The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $33.99 (Reg. $1,600), a savings of 97 percent.

8. Python

Python is the first language that many coders choose to learn. That's because it's relatively straightforward and is extremely flexible, used in everything from websites to video games. Get an extensive introduction to this language in The Absolute Python Programming Certification Bundle.

Get The Absolute Python Programming Certification Bundle for $29.99 (Reg. $600), a savings of 95 percent.

9. Project Management

In a troubled economy, efficiency is everything. That's where project managers come in. In this bundle, you'll learn some of the top project methodologies on the market today, including Scrum, Agile, and PMP.

Get The Project Manager's Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP for $49.99 (Reg. $1,990), a savings of 97 percent.

10. Starting a Podcast

Everybody's got something to say. Make sure you have an audience in 2021 by learning how to start a podcast. From the equipment you'll need to hosting and marketing your podcast, this bundle has you covered.

Get The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle for $44.99 (Reg. $1,800), a savings of 97 percent.

11. YouTube

Maybe you prefer the video medium to audio. YouTube continues to be an awesome platform for getting your message heard, whether you're an individual or a company. Learning how to create video content that sells is an important skill for 2021 and beyond.

Get The Complete Content Creator Bundle for YouTube for $39.99 (Reg. $1,592), a savings of 97 percent.

12. Financial Analysis

The pandemic wreaked havoc on many people's finances. More than ever, people need qualified financial consultants to help them manage and grow their wealth. In this bundle, you'll get on track to become a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Get The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle for $39.99 (Reg. $1,791), a savings of 97 percent.

13. Business Development

For many people, the pandemic became an opportune time to go back to school. You may not have the money lying around to go get an MBA, but you can take this extensive course led by award-winning business school professor, Chris Haroun. It's the next best thing.

Get The Ultimate All-Access Business Bundle ft. Award-Winning Business School Professor for $34.99 (Reg. $2,388), a savings of 98 percent.

14. Real Estate Investment

While the stock market took a major hit at the beginning of the pandemic, the real estate market has remained relatively strong. Real estate has always been a worthwhile investment, but even more so today as housing prices skyrocket across the country. Learn how to make smart investments in this bundle.

Get The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle for $25 (Reg. $1,000), a savings of 97 percent.

15. Branding

In a supersaturated marketplace, it's important to ensure your brand's message is cutting through the noise. That means having an effective, cohesive brand across platforms. In this bundle, you'll explore blogging, copywriting, social media, and design secrets that will help your brand stand out.

Get The All-In-One Digital Branding Certification Bundle for $45 (reg. $1,094), a savings of 95 percent.

16. Public Speaking

The fear of public speaking — glossophobia — impacts nearly 73 percent of people worldwide. That's an astounding number, so if you count yourself among them, now is a great time to work on your public speaking skills. This bundle can help.

Get The Mastering Presentation & Public Speaking Certification Bundle for $39.99 (Reg. $594), a savings of 93 percent.

17. Blockchain

Bitcoin surged this year as people sought out alternative forms of investment after the stock market crashed. The modern age is filled with financial technology, including blockchain and cryptocurrency, that can change the way you invest. Explore some of the newest developments in The Ultimate FinTech & Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle.

Get The Ultimate FinTech & Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle for $39.99 (Reg. $1,592), a savings of 97 percent.

18. Google Analytics

Google Analytics is one of the best tools available for analyzing your website traffic. If you can't understand what's happening on your site, you can't improve it, which is why learning GA is so valuable.

Get The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle for $34.99 (Reg. $995), a savings of 96 percent.

19. Foreign Languages

Learning a new language can help you navigate a foreign country, certainly, but it's also been shown to increase your memory and cognition skills. Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning software because it makes learning a new language simple and accessible for everybody. Get it for more than half off for a very limited time.

Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel for $179 (Reg. $399), a savings of 55 percent.

20. Amazon FBA

2020 was an excellent time to start a side hustle. If you're thinking of starting one in 2021, consider earning passive income through dropshipping. Tools like Fulfillment By Amazon (Amazon FBA) make it easy to private label and sell products online without ever holding any inventory.

Get The 2021 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle for $34.99 (Reg. $2,189), a savings of 98 percent.

Prices subject to change.