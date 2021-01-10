Treat Muscle Pain and Soreness with One of the Strongest Mini Massage Guns on the Market

January 10, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's a new year, which means many of us will be diving head-first into a new fitness regimen. But if you've been out of practice for a while, eating and drinking through the holidays, you're likely to experience some discomfort when you start working out again. That's where the MINIREX comes in.

The MINIREX is one of the most powerful massage guns on the market, and it's small enough to fit in any gym bag. This miniaturized massage gun offers virtually noiseless operation thanks to a proprietary brushless motor and a long-lasting battery, making it perfect for taking with you to the gym or a class. The MINIREX offers four speeds to match the intensity that your muscles need. The high stall force and long amplitude help increase blood circulation and expedite recovery so you'll spend less time in pain and more time ready to get back to your . It also comes with four different attachments and an extra-long handle, making it easier to target even the hardest-to-reach muscle groups.

YouTube fitness instructor, Jason B. writes, "I tried it out and it is a lot more aggressive, in a good way, than the cheap Amazon massagers." Meanwhile, FitGeekLabs Magazine says "When you use [it] for the first time you're getting some kind of trance. You'll disconnect from everything going on around you."

Get into the best workout groove of your life this year with help from the MINIREX. Normally $199, you can save 30% off when you get it for $139.99 now.