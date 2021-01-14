Why All Entrepreneurs Should Learn a Foreign Language

January 14, 2021 4 min read

can do a lot of things to build their businesses and improve their profitability. But one of the most underrated is less obvious: Learn a new language. Learning a new language will help you expand your markets and professional network, better understand your competition and maximize your PR power and outreach. In an increasingly global world, it's absolutely invaluable for startup founders to learn a new language. That's why we've rounded up some of the best resources on the web. Check them out.

Babbel Language Learning

Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning software and one of the top-rated apps on the market. Developed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel has helped millions of people learn a new language quickly through bite-sized lessons that you can take in your own time. With this deal, you'll get access to the entire 14-language library for a price that's the best on the web for a limited time.

Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for $179 (Reg. $399), a savings of 55 percent.

Fluent City: 10-Week Language Learning Course

Why go to an in-person language class when you can learn online from a live instructor? Fluent City is an innovative language training organization, offering individualized instruction in 11 different languages. Each class is small, social, and conversation-based so you can quickly apply your learning to real-world situations.

Get Fluent City for $299.99 (Reg. $399), a savings of 24 percent.

Memrise Language Learning

Memrise offers a unique three-step approach that helps you learn a new language naturally. The smart app adapts to every individual student creating a learning path that has the right level of challenge to keep you motivated while you improve. You'll learn through real-life words and phrases in a conversation-based curriculum.

Get a lifetime subscription to Memrise Language Learning for $99.99 (Reg. $139), a savings of 28 percent.

Speakly

Speakly combines science and computational algorithms to teach you the 4,000 most statistically-relevant words in each of eight target languages. From Spanish to Estonian, you'll learn the words and phrases that will help you converse confidently, quickly.

Get a lifetime subscription to Speakly for $69.99 (Reg. $399), a savings of 82 percent.

Beelinguapp Language Learning App

Research shows that listening is one of the best ways to increase reading comprehension skills. Beelinguapp harnesses that research to help you learn a second language, giving you the exact text in two languages, side by side. It's simultaneously an audiobook and a karaoke reading, helping you learn new languages by reading and listening to texts. Its innovative approach and top ratings have earned it a Google Play Store Android Excellence Award.

Get a lifetime subscription to Beelinguapp Language Learning App for $39.99 (Reg. $100), a savings of 60 percent.

Lirica Premium Language Learning App

Named an Apple App of the Day in 2020, Lirica uses the catchiness of music to help you learn a new language. Each of Lirica's lessons are based on hit songs from some of the world's biggest artists and are carefully curated by language experts. With two modes, you can enjoy music videos on their own or buckle down and learn through lyrics.

Get a lifetime subscription to Lirica Premium Language Learning App for $49.99 (Reg. $149), a savings of 66 percent.

uTalk Language Education

uTalk won the Queen's Award for Innovation and Expert because it makes learning a new language so simple. You can use uTalk on any device to access learning materials for more than 60 different topics through accessible lessons. You'll discover real, practical vocabulary that will be useful in real-world situations and verify your learning through speaking games. With this deal, you can choose two languages from their 140-language library.

Get a lifetime subscription to uTalk Language Education for $19.99 (Reg. $84), a savings of 76 percent.

