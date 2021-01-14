10 Accessories to Level Up Your iPhone in 2021

January 14, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Got a new over the holidays? 's flagship product is a powerful, extremely useful device in its own right, but the litany of accessories available makes them even better.

If you want to get the most out of your new iPhone, we've rounded up some of the coolest accessories to help. Check them out.

1. Magnetic Smartphone Laptop Side Mount

Need to see a note on your phone while you're working on your laptop? This clever laptop side mount makes it easy to keep your iPhone handy and viewable while you work.

Get the Magnetic Smartphone Laptop Side Mount for $14.99 (Reg. $24), a savings of 40 percent.

2. StandONE iPhone X Stand

This handy stand designed for iPhone X will prop up your phone, making it clearly visible while you cook, clean, or whatever else you're doing. It's a great way to go hands-free.

Get the StandONE iPhone X Stand for $22.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 20 percent.

3. Aduro U-Stream Junior Dual Ring Lights with Universal Clip

Upgrade your video conference calls with this cool lighting system that's easy to set up. FaceTime will never be the same.

Get the Aduro U-Stream Junior Dual Ring Lights with Universal Clip for $26.99 (Reg. $89), a savings of 70 percent.

4. Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone

Your iPhone produces low levels of blue light that, over time, can cause ocular degeneration. This clever screen reduces the blue light emitted from your phone to protect your eyes for the long haul.

Get the Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone for $29.99 (Reg. $63), a savings of 52 percent.

5. 3-in-1 Ultra-Thin Fast Wireless Charging Pad

This awesome charging pad charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all in one spot. It's a perfect addition to your desk.

Get the 3-in-1 Ultra-Thin Fast Wireless Charging Pad for $30.99 (Reg. $69), a savings of 55 percent.

6. MagSafe Wireless Charging Cable + 20W Adapter for iPhone 12

Always have a charger on hand for your iPhone 12 with this clever adapter that attaches to your phone. Then, all you have to do is plug in the back to get a quick wireless charge.

Get the MagSafe Wireless Charging Cable + 20W Adapter for iPhone 12 for $32.99 (Reg. $39), a savings of 17 percent.

7. Piston Connect XL 90: 10Ft MFi Lightning Cable

Sick of weak Lightning cables? Upgrade with this ultra-durable, extra-long cable with a stronger, reinforced connector for sustained use.

Get the Piston Connect XL 90: 10Ft MFi Lightning Cable for $34.95 (Reg. $39), a savings of 12 percent.

8. Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger

Got a new Qi-compatible wireless charging iPhone? The Hudly isn't actually invisible but it does connect to the underside of tables and desks to charge your iPhone like it's invisible.

Get the Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger for $69.99 (Reg. $99), a savings of 30 percent.

9. BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch

This simple, pocket-sized charger goes with you everywhere, giving you an extra burst of power for your iPhone or Apple Watch whenever you need it.

Get the BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch for $79.99 (Reg. $99), a savings of 19 percent.

10. Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB (Wi-Fi + 4G Unlocked)

Inspired by all the accessories? Why not just go ahead and upgrade to an iPhone 11 Pro! This unlocked phone is available now in the Entrepreneur Store.

Get the Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB (Wi-Fi + 4G Unlocked) for $899.99.

