Computer monitors

Sick of Working on Your Tiny Laptop Screen? Here's a Convenient Dual Monitor Setup.

Add an extra screen to your laptop anywhere.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sick of Working on Your Tiny Laptop Screen? Here's a Convenient Dual Monitor Setup.
Image credit: Mobile Pixels

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs often have to juggle many different tasks. That's why so many have a dual monitor setup at the office. But when the world shut down and people were forced to work remotely, your workstation likely changed. It's been long enough that you may have upgraded your home office in other ways, but have been avoiding adding a bulky monitor to your already-limited space. Get the view you want with the flexibility and convenience you need with an extra laptop monitor from Mobile Pixels.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor raised more than $1 million on Indiegogo because it offers a surprisingly elegant solution to a common problem. This portable dual-screen laptop accessory simply clips onto your laptop to provide an extra screen to work from. It has 270-degree rotation and is energy-efficient to keep up with your laptop.

Get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor for $180 (Reg. $249) with promo code SAVEDUEXPRO.

Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

The TRIO goes a bit further than the DUEX, giving you one cable for both power and data. That way, you can easily pass information back and forth between the laptop and the extra monitor. Plus, it's designed to be even more lightweight and offers a special feature: you can actually attach a second extra monitor to your laptop.

Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $215 (Reg. $259) with promo code SCREEN44. Or, get two screens for $420 (Reg. $500) with promo code SCREEN285.

Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

Finally, the TRIO MAX is Mobile Pixels' cream of the crop.  It uses one cable for both power and data and is compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome, or Android device via USB connection. It's suitable for laptops up to 15.6" and again offers compatibility with a second spare screen.

Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $240 (Reg. $319) with promo code SCREEN49. Or, get two screens for $447 (Reg. $600) with promo code SCREEN101.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Computer monitors

Elevate Your Work From Home Office with This Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor

Computer monitors

The Second Monitor Your Work-From-Home Office Desperately Needs Is On Sale

Computer monitors

Why Silicon Valley Uses Multiple Computer Displays (and Why You Should, Too)