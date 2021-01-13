TV shows

What's New on TV This Week: 'Wandavision' and 'One Night in Miami'

Also new this week: 'Search Party,' 'Servant' and a Tiger Woods documentary.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What's New on TV This Week: 'Wandavision' and 'One Night in Miami'
Image credit: Disney+ via engadget

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

This week the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to Disney+, as Wandavision premieres Friday morning with two episodes available for streaming. For sports fans, while college football has wrapped up its season there are still several major NFL playoff matchups to look forward to, and improbably the Browns will be playing in one of them. Also, HBO and HBO Max are presenting the final half of a new Tiger Woods documentary, as well as season four of Search Party.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition is launching on several platforms this week, and The Freshman is getting a new Blu-ray release. Finally, on other streaming platforms, Apple TV+ is kicking off season two of Servant, Netflix has released an extended cut of Chris Rock’s last comedy special and Amazon will present Regina King’s directorial debut with One Night in Miami.... Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • The Freshman

  • Minding the Gap (Criterion)

  • Lupin III: The First

  • Skylines

  • Laurel or Hardy

  • Blind Fury

  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection (PS4, Xbox One)

  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One - 1/14)

  • MXGP 2020 (PS5 - 1/14)

  • Life of Fly (Switch, Xbox One - 1/14)

  • Jet Kave Adventure (PC, Switch, Xbox One - 1/15)

Tuesday

  • Lovestruck in the City, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, Netflix, 3 AM

Wednesday

  • The Expanse, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Everyone is Doing Great (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

  • The Price is Right at Night, CBS, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs (winter premiere), ABC, 8 PM

  • Chicago Med (winter premiere), NBC, 8 PM

  • The Masked Dancer, Fox, 8 PM

  • American Housewife (winter premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM

  • House of Payne (season finale), BET, 9 PM

  • Chicago Fire (winter premiere), NBC, 9 PM

  • SEAL Team (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM

  • Assisted Living (season finale), BET, 9:30 PM

  • Call Your Mother (series premiere), ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Chicago PD (winter premiere), NBC, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T. (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM

  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (season premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Search Party (season premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • American Gangster: Trap Queens (season premiere), BET+, 3 AM

  • The Event (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Locked Down, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Heartbreak Club, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Stand, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • UFO Witness (series premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

  • 76ers/Heat, TNT, 7:30 PM

  • Warriors/Nuggets, TNT, 10 PM

  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Mr. Mayor, NBC, 8 PM

  • Superstore (winter premiere), NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Chase, ABC, 9 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

  • The Hustler, ABC, 10 PM

Friday

  • Wandavision (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM

  • Endlings (S2), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Servant (season premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Tandav (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Dickinson, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Disenchantment: Part 3, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Carmen Sandiego (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • One Night in Miami..., Amazon Prime 3 AM

  • The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Bling Empire (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • U.S. Figure Skating Championship, NBC, 8 PM

  • Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW, 8 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • ELeague: Madden NFL 21, TBS, 11 PM

Saturday

  • The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Ravens at Bills, NBC, 8:15 PM

  • The Evil Twin, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday

  • Buccaneers at Saints, Fox, 6:40 PM

  • Batwoman (season premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • Miss Scarlet & The Duke (series premiere), PBS, 8 PM

  • American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

  • The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM

  • Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Watch, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Browns/Steelers, NBC, 8:15 PM

  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 8PM

  • Tiger: Part II (finale), HBO, 9 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 9 PM

  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 9 PM

  • Cal Fire, Discovery, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Your Honor, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 10:30 PM

All times listed are ET.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

TV shows

3 Social Media Tips You Can Learn From 'The Price Is Right'

TV shows

Meet the Scrappy Young Entrepreneurs of ABC Family's Upcoming 'Startup U' Show

News and Trends

Shows to Binge During the Pandemic That Aren't 'Breaking Bad' or 'Fleabag'