What's New on TV This Week: 'Wandavision' and 'One Night in Miami'

January 13, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



This week the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to Disney+, as Wandavision premieres Friday morning with two episodes available for streaming. For sports fans, while college football has wrapped up its season there are still several major NFL playoff matchups to look forward to, and improbably the Browns will be playing in one of them. Also, HBO and HBO Max are presenting the final half of a new Tiger Woods documentary, as well as season four of Search Party.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition is launching on several platforms this week, and The Freshman is getting a new Blu-ray release. Finally, on other streaming platforms, Apple TV+ is kicking off season two of Servant, Netflix has released an extended cut of Chris Rock’s last comedy special and Amazon will present Regina King’s directorial debut with One Night in Miami.... Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

The Freshman

Minding the Gap (Criterion)

Lupin III: The First

Skylines

Laurel or Hardy

Blind Fury

Five Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection (PS4, Xbox One)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One - 1/14)

MXGP 2020 (PS5 - 1/14)

Life of Fly (Switch, Xbox One - 1/14)

Jet Kave Adventure (PC, Switch, Xbox One - 1/15)

Tuesday

Lovestruck in the City, Netflix, 3 AM

Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, Netflix, 3 AM

Wednesday

The Expanse, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

Everyone is Doing Great (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

The Price is Right at Night, CBS, 8 PM

WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

The Goldbergs (winter premiere), ABC, 8 PM

Chicago Med (winter premiere), NBC, 8 PM

The Masked Dancer, Fox, 8 PM

American Housewife (winter premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM

House of Payne (season finale), BET, 9 PM

Chicago Fire (winter premiere), NBC, 9 PM

SEAL Team (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM

Assisted Living (season finale), BET, 9:30 PM

Call Your Mother (series premiere), ABC, 9:30 PM

Chicago PD (winter premiere), NBC, 10 PM

S.W.A.T. (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (season premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

Search Party (season premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

American Gangster: Trap Queens (season premiere), BET+, 3 AM

The Event (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

Locked Down, HBO Max, 3 AM

The Heartbreak Club, Netflix, 3 AM

The Stand, CBS All Access, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

UFO Witness (series premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

76ers/Heat, TNT, 7:30 PM

Warriors/Nuggets, TNT, 10 PM

Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

Mr. Mayor, NBC, 8 PM

Superstore (winter premiere), NBC, 8:30 PM

Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

The Chase, ABC, 9 PM

Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

The Hustler, ABC, 10 PM

Friday

Wandavision (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM

Endlings (S2), Hulu, 3 AM

Servant (season premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM

Tandav (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

Dickinson, Apple TV+, 3 AM

Disenchantment: Part 3, Netflix, 3 AM

Carmen Sandiego (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

One Night in Miami..., Amazon Prime 3 AM

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, Hulu, 3 AM

Bling Empire (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

U.S. Figure Skating Championship, NBC, 8 PM

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW, 8 PM

Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

ELeague: Madden NFL 21, TBS, 11 PM

Saturday

The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

Ravens at Bills, NBC, 8:15 PM

The Evil Twin, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday

Buccaneers at Saints, Fox, 6:40 PM

Batwoman (season premiere), CW, 8 PM

Miss Scarlet & The Duke (series premiere), PBS, 8 PM

American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, ABC, 8 PM

The Watch, BBC America, 8 PM

Browns/Steelers, NBC, 8:15 PM

NCIS: LA, CBS, 8PM

Tiger: Part II (finale), HBO, 9 PM

The Simpsons, Fox, 9 PM

Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

NCIS: NO, CBS, 9 PM

Cal Fire, Discovery, 10 PM

The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

Your Honor, Showtime, 10 PM

Family Guy, Fox, 10:30 PM

All times listed are ET.