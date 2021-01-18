News and Trends

DIY Nintendo Labo Kit Turns Mario Kart Into a Real-Life Workout

'It is challenging, but fun.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
DIY Nintendo Labo Kit Turns Mario Kart Into a Real-Life Workout
Image credit: Mike Choi/YouTube via PC Mag

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Lockdown is the perfect time to experiment with at-home fitness, which is exactly what Mike Choi did when he built the Labo Fit Adventure Kart.

A self-proclaimed "hardware hacker," Choi combined Nintendo's Labo kit, Ring Fit peripheral, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game into one challenging-but-fun full-body exercise experience.

"This is a fully functional concept product that I developed myself," the developer and designer wrote in a Thursday tweet, sharing a series of videos highlighting his new invention. The DIY "kit" requires a Nintendo Switch, Ring Fit Adventure peripheral, TAPBO robot, and an exercise bike. When combined, players can accelerate, steer, and deploy items, all while breaking a sweat.

The TAPBO module—a small wireless "robot" connected to a single Switch controller—is what makes all the components work together for this concept fitness device. The early prototypes "are fully functional and I've been using them for the past couple of months," according to Choi. "And whew, it IS challenging. But fun."

Unfortunately, this is little more than a clever idea created for Choi's entertainment (and athleticism). But the maker hopes his project might demonstrate—to Nintendo and other hardware hackers—the potential of the Switch as a fitness tool. "I poured my heart and soul into it, so I hope you enjoy," he wrote last week.

As Engadget points out, other Switch games would technically work with the Labo Fit Adventure Kart, but considering the kit activates certain buttons based on certain signals, you'd be at an obvious disadvantage when playing basically any other title without further modification.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

How to Watch or Listen to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Speeches Online

News and Trends

Will I Get a Stimulus Check? What You Need to Know About the Second Round of Payments.

News and Trends

Instacart Offers Employees $25 to Get COVID-19 Vaccine