Write Better Marketing Copy in Less Time with Help From This AI Tool

January 19, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Great materials rely on great copy. But great copy can cost a pretty penny. Whether you've hired somebody in-house or you're working with contractors, copywriting costs can quickly add up. But you shouldn't sacrifice that expertise because high-quality copy is absolutely crucial to your business.

Save some money without sacrificing quality with Copysmith. This ingenious tool helps you generate high-performing copy for all of your marketing needs automatically. From digital ads and product descriptions to taglines and emails, Copysmith uses the power of GPT-3 artificial intelligence to write copy word by word, making completely original pieces out of a little information.

Copysmith's qualitative assessment is as good as human-written copy while eliminating the back-and-forth approval process and the significant cost of outsourcing. At the click of a button, you can get dozens of ads — all of which are completely editable so you can still make the final say on what goes out to the world. You can manage all of your campaigns in a single place, edit how they'll appear on Google, Facebook, and Instagram, and share content with teammates to collaborate quickly. Copysmith even integrates seamlessly with Shopify, WordPress, and Gmail.

Copysmith is such a valuable asset, it's been named a #2 Product of the Day and #5 Product of the Week with more than 1,200 upvotes on Product Hunt.

Improve your copywriting infrastructure without sacrificing quality or spending too much money. Normally $228, a lifetime subscription to Copysmith is available now for just $69.99.