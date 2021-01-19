Reading

This Audio Reading App Lets You Listen to Articles While You Work

This Audio Reading App Lets You Listen to Articles While You Work
Image credit: Elocance

Entrepreneurs should always be learning something new. Continuous learning keeps you apprised of the latest innovations, the top people in the industry, and helps you identify new opportunities for your business. However, finding the time to read all of the articles or studies that are relevant to your business isn't easy. That's where an audio reading app like Elocance comes in.

Elocance helps you maximize your time to get work done while also learning more. This mobile app turns any text content you choose into a podcast instantly. But it doesn't just work on articles. You can convert long emails, meeting reports, contracts, legal documents, notes, and more into audio files to save you time. You can curate your content and save everything in one place for easy access while you're commuting, exercising, or running errands. If you have several files you'd like to listen to, create a playlist to run through everything on your to-do list sequentially. All audio is available in HD and you can choose different voice options or accents. Plus, you can access popular newsletters directly in the app.

Elocance has earned 4.4 stars on the App Store and has received nearly 700 upvotes on Product Hunt for good reason. It's a simple app that helps you learn and consume more without derailing your workflow.

A lifetime subscription to Elocance Audio Reading App is normally $434 but you can get one today for just $34.99. 

