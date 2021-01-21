Make Informed Decisions on Business Growth by Learning Google Analytics

January 21, 2021 2 min read

Every business relies on data to inform decisions and growth. But not every business owner comes from a data background. You don't need to be an Excel, SQL, or Big Data expert to make smarter, analytics-based decisions, though. A great baseline is simply knowing how to work with Google Analytics.

In The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle, you'll get five courses and 12 hours of training that will help you better monitor and assess your site's traffic and growth.

Beginning with an introduction to GA, you'll learn how to create an account and load demo data from a real online store to start exploring the platform. You'll understand how to add filters to remove internal traffic and how to analyze real-time, audience, acquisition, and behavior reports. From there, you'll begin a deep dive into data with dimensions and segments.

Then, you'll take on more advanced challenges, understanding methods and techniques for measuring, monitoring, and analyzing web traffic that will help you build a better site. You'll learn how to install and verify Google Analytics code and ultimately how to create and implement ad campaigns.

Finally, you'll work towards an industry-recognized Google Analytics Certification. This certification will demonstrate your GA and analytical skills to companies, so if you're looking to climb the career ladder, you'll have a great leg up. Whether you're working with web content, e-commerce sites, or mobile apps, this final class will prepare you to get certified to work with anything that GA works with.

Become a Google Analytics wizard in just 12 hours. Right now, you can get The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle for just $34.99.