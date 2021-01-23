Internet

Troubled With a Spotty Internet Connection? This Router Helps Keep Your Business Thriving.

Keep connected to important Zoom calls with the help of this powerful Internet router.
Troubled With a Spotty Internet Connection? This Router Helps Keep Your Business Thriving.
Image credit: Asus

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur in today's world, having a good Internet connection is almost as important as the business itself. When it doesn't work... you're in trouble. When most people think about their Internet, they think about the exorbitant bills they're paying every month. But, when you're dropping off Zoom calls, having trouble loading web pages, and can't stream the audio and video you need, your Internet provider probably isn't going to do much to help you. Instead, it may be time to upgrade your Internet router.

Today's high-speed WiFi demands a powerful router like the Asus AC1900 Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router. This Amazon's Choice product has earned accolades from PCMag, COMPUTEX, and received the PC Pro Technology Excellence Award in 2016. It packs speed, range, and security into a convenient package that makes it as suitable for an office as it is for family use.

The router supports dual-band rates of up to 1900Mbps, which is three times faster than standard 802.11n routers, while the 1GHz dual core processor enables smart multitasking without dragging down your bandwidth. It offers an exceptional, 3,000 square-foot range to cover every room in your home (or outside) while capably supporting multiple devices simultaneously. Additionally, the AC1900 provides advanced parental controls by blocking malicious addresses and intrusions automatically while the intuitive ASUS router app lets you control your network anywhere without having to boot up a PC. It even lets you connect to other compatible ASUS routers to create a powerful, seamless WiFi network across your home or office.

Upgrade your WiFi without breaking the bank. Get an Open Box deal on the Asus AC1900 Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router. Normally $129, it's on sale for 38% off at just $79.99 today.

