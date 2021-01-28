This One-Inch Cube Handles 8 Essential Mobile Functions

January 28, 2021 1 min read

Hate carrying around a massive collection of items every time you go on a business trip or even leave the office for the afternoon? These days, it seems like you need a dozen accessories to get the most out of your mobile phone. A charger, a flash drive, a stand — all of these things take up valuable space in your everyday carry.

That's why WonderCube PRO was invented. This clever device aims to be the world's small all-in-one mobile solution, serving eight functions in one tiny one-inch cube. WonderCube PRO is a smartphone charger that also handles data sync, offers an emergency power boost, works as a phone stand, incorporates a microSD-supporting flash drive, has an LED flashlight, and it comes with a metal keyring. Seriously, you can handle all of those functions just from a little device on your keychain. And yes, it works for both Apple and Android devices.

Stop carrying around so much clutter. The WonderCube PRO handles all of your mobile device needs. Normally $59, you can get a WonderCube PRO for 48% off at just $35.95 with promo code: WONDER4.

