When Is Your $1,400 Stimulus Check Coming?

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan proposes a new round of checks that will give $1,400 to most Americans. CBS News reports that arrivals of these checks could be months away.

Biden's American Rescue Plan is facing pushback from some Republican lawmakers who are scoffing at its price tag. Others are concerned that the plan isn't targeted enough, and that funds will go to gainfully employed people who don't need them.

Speaking to the press on Monday, President Biden said, "Well, there's a legitimate reason for people to say, 'Do you have the lines drawn the exact right way? Should it go to anybody making over X number of dollars, or why?'" He added, "I'm open to negotiate those things. But this is all a bit of a moving target in terms of the precision with which this goes."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he's aiming to pass stimulus by mid-March, which is when the current extended unemployment benefits, such as an extra $300 in weekly aid, expire.

