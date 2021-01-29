News and Trends

Tesla Roadster Production Starts in 2022

Originally planned for a 2020 release, the tri-motor drive system and advanced battery delayed production.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Roadster Production Starts in 2022
Image credit: Tesla via PC Mag

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Back in 2017, Elon Musk revealed a revamped version of the Tesla Roadster as the quickest car in the world. Tesla expected us to be driving the new Roadster by 2020, but that didn't happen. Now we have a new release window: 2022.

Musk was asked on Twitter what had happened with the Roadster, to which he responded, "Finishing engineering this year, production starts next year. Aiming to have release candidate design drivable late summer. Tri-motor drive system & advanced battery work were important precursors."

Related: Elon Musk Shows off the Mega-Tunnel He Built in Las Vegas

That same tri-motor and battery system combination is now heading to the updated Model S, which will be available from March this year, but there's a much longer wait for the new Roadster. It also won't be the quickest car in the world anymore as the new Model S also achieves 0-60mph in 1.99 seconds. However, Tesla could ship the Roadster with even more impressive acceleration seeing as engineers have had over four years of development time since it was first announced.

Where the Roadster is expected to outperform the Model S is in top speed and range. We're still expecting the Roadster to fly along at 250mph and enjoy a range of 620 miles. That's compared to the 200mph top speed and 520-mile range of the Model S Plaid+.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Robinhood Faces Class-Action Lawsuit for Blocking GameStop Stock Buys

News and Trends

Apple CEO Condemns Social Media Over Disinformation 'Juiced by Algorithms'

News and Trends

GM plans to Exclusively Sell Electric Vehicles By 2035