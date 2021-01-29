Cybersecurity

Apple Says It Is Critical to Update Your iPhone iOS Right Now to Stop an Active Hacker Attack. Here's How.

The latest update patches a vulnerability that is being exploited by hackers.
Image credit: NurPhoto | Getty Images

Apple's newest iOS update fixes three security vulnerabilities that the company says were being actively exploited by hackers.

The company released iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 updates and it is suggested that all users immediately update their devices. Here's how:

  1. Backup of your device first.
  2. Then open the Settings app on your device.
  3. Tap General, then tap Software Update.
  4. Tap Download and Install.

Many of us tend to ignore system updates or take our time getting to them eventually. In this case, the words "actively exploited" should have you drop what you're doing and update your device ASAP.

