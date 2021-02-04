Elon Musk Tweets, Dogecoin Surges

February 4, 2021 2 min read

In a series of overnight tweets to his 45 million followers, drove the value of Bitcoin rival up more than 50%.

His first tweet was only one word: "Doge." He followed it up with "Dogecoin is the people's crypto," and tweeted later: "No highs, no lows, only Doge." The value has increased from 3 cents to over 5 cents at one point on Thursday.

According to CNN, Musk is making a habit of boosting Dogecoin shares. This past December 20, he tweeted, "One Word: Doge" and drove the value up 20%.

Musk has been publicly critical of bitcoin, calling it BS, but explained on Clubhouse that he regretted not buying it eight years ago. He seems to feel pretty good about where he is with Dogecoin, based on this Lion King meme he tweeted of himself as the monkey Rafiki holding up baby Simba with a Doge head.

