How to Compete for Elon Musk's $100 Million Xprize to Fight Climate Change
Learn the details of Elon Musk and Xprize's competition aimed at pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Elon Musk has funded Xprize's $100 million prize pool for a competition that seeks solutions that can “pull carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere or oceans and lock it away permanently in an environmentally benign way.”
Xprize will award up to 15 finalists $1 million each, and the three top finishers will win $10, $20 and $50 million respectively. Twenty-five $250,000 scholarships will also be up for grabs for student team entrants.
To qualify, solutions must be able to extract 1 ton of CO2 per day, and display viability to scale.