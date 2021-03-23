3 Workplace Habits Every Entrepreneur Needs to Survive the 'New Normal'

March 23, 2021 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We are all longing for the same goals right now — a sense of peace and safety for ourselves, our families, and our businesses during this unprecedented time. No matter what our belief systems may look like, we are all trying to establish some sense of belonging, to be secure, and to have days that are purposeful and productive.

In business, while everyone talks about this “New Normal,” are left to establish what that looks like for their own lives, and without a guidebook of any kind, this task is a tall order. Each day brings change and, as of right now, there is no end in sight.

Related: B2B Sales Strategies for the "New Normal" of COVID-19

Stepping into your ‘new normal’

The beauty in this situation is that we all have an amazing opportunity in front of us to grow, expand, and ultimately, lean into becoming our absolute best, because we need that in order to continue moving forward. We have space to create and find purpose, and we have time to pour into our businesses like never before.

Now, perhaps for the first time, you’re the one writing the rules ... all of them.

Related: What If the ‘New Normal’ Is Better?

The three necessary habits (there’s no getting around ‘em)

In order for this "New Normal" you are building to be successful, you must adopt new habits, routines, and rituals that will focus your mind on the task at hand and minimize the distractions of our (relatively) newfound, pandemic-era life:

1. Find your center and stay grounded: When things are uncertain, it’s common to feel stress, anxiety and even panic. One way you can ground yourself is by learning how to master your breathing. Better breathing has been shown to improve memory, patience, confidence, and clarity — all things necessary for a productive day.

It can be as simple as this:

Get in a comfortable position and close your eyes.

Place your left hand on top of your heart.

Inhale through your nose.

Hold your breath for as long as possible.

Empty your lungs, exhaling through your mouth.

As you exhale, imagine you’re expelling all negativity, stress, and anxiety.

Do this for five minutes and repeat as necessary.

2. Connect with nature: Some of my best ideas have come to me when I am either in silence or in nature. By sitting, walking, or even laying down outside, you are charging your body with an antioxidant energy buzz.

Research shows that the sounds of nature alone can positively affect your heart rate and even alter connections in the brain. As an entrepreneur, with a multitude of tasks daily, a quick disconnect — like going for a 20-minute walk — will allow you to increase your focus and attention and hammer through any upcoming assignments or responsibilities with greater ease.

3. Meditate: Through my years of teaching meditation and yoga, I have observed that the most challenging part of the practice for most people is the ability to be still for a moment and to be perfectly okay with silence.

Meditation is absolutely essential for clearing one’s mind. Without taking the time to do so, life as an entrepreneur can accumulate stress without relief. The goal of meditation is to consciously relax and bring your attention inward, as you notice and become more connected with your very being. There are many ways to meditate, and meditation brings a different experience to each individual, so it’s important to try it out with an open mind:

Choose a mantra you love: “I am free,” “I am that I am,” “I am at peace,” etc.

Set a timer for 10 minutes.

Sit in a comfortable position with your back upright.

Place your hands and feet in the position they feel most relaxed.

Close your eyes and take in a deep breath.

While exhaling, mentally repeat your mantra with silent conviction.

Related: Here Are the Top 3 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs De-Stress

The importance of disconnecting

While it may seem counterintuitive to take time away from the day-to-day doings of your actual business to be more productive, the truth is that we must learn to disconnect from the noise and reconnect with ourselves. As an entrepreneur, the most important thing you can give yourself is constant vision and purpose, because this is the foundation for every successful business.

Rather than adjusting to a new normal, take the steps necessary to create your own. Take control of your life and business by retraining your mind to be present and aware. Create your own rituals that are unique to you and that support your goals in this time of new normal. You’ve got this!