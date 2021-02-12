Become a Technical CEO and Master The Must-Have Skill of Learning to Code

February 12, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're starting a company, it makes sense to focus on what you know. But, when you get to the stages where you're no longer an expert, it's time to hire some outside help. For many entrepreneurs, that's the tech stage, when you actually have to build a digital product or manage a website. Instead of hiring outside help, however, why not just learn to code yourself? Plus, these days, knowing how to code gives you a huge advantage in the professional world, as this skill is becoming more and more in-demand.

Get the knowledge you need in The Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle. This 13-course bundle covers a wide range of topics, from web development and data science, to software engineering, and much more. The bundle includes almost 120 hours worth of training content from experts like Tony Staunton (4.3/5 instructor rating), Rob Merrill (4.5/5 instructor rating), and Rob Percival (4.5/5 instructor rating).

No matter what you're trying to learn how to do, this bundle will help you out. You'll explore web development by diving into Java foundations, JavaScript, jQuery, and HTML and CSS. Additionally, you'll get familiar with data science and machine learning by delving into the R programming language, Apache Spark, Python for data analysis, and more. You'll also get up to speed on software programming languages like C++, C#, and flexible languages like Ruby on Rails.

Learn to code so you won't have to hire outside help to manage the technical details. Get The Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for just $34.99 now.

Prices subject to change.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.