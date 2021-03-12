3 Game-Changing AI Trends to Expect in 2021

March 12, 2021 4 min read

(AI) is quickly becoming the most ubiquitous upgrade in virtually every industry around the globe. Rapid digital transformation has pushed AI to the forefront, where the pace of adoption has accelerated exponentially over the past few years. While many companies may have already dipped a toe into AI, 2021 will be the year they dive in headfirst.

AI’s proliferation is moving faster at both the software and chip level, with chipmakers like Intel, NVIDIA and Qualcomm adapting AI technology into their systems. Enterprise and software developers are applying it to data and applications as well, with cloud providers like AWS, Google and Oracle embedding and expanding their AI offerings across multiple cloud deployments. This translates into more AI accessibility for everything from your mobile device to your smart speaker, as well as your enterprise software.

Some of the better-known developments in AI include assisted driving (ADAS) and chatbots but look for many more applications in the coming months. Many of these will truly deliver efficiencies, insights, and cost savings for the digital marketplace.

Here are a few innovations I have my eye on for 2021.

Cybersecurity and AIOps

For those who may be unfamiliar with the term AIOps, it is short for “artificial intelligence for IT operations” and generally the multiple layers of technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations, using a combination of analytics and machine learning (ML). Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, here’s what you can look for this year in AIOps and cybersecurity applications.

Now that so many people are working remotely, often on unsecured devices, AI-driven cybersecurity will offer the automated resolution of most IT issues. One of the pioneers in this space is HPE InfoSight, an AIOps platform that is able to predict and resolve 86 percent of all security issues. Splunk is another platform that has recently expanded into in the AIOps and Security Ops space that has seen massive adoption and has seen seven straight quarters of 50 percent recurring revenue growth, making it on a faster trajectory than companies in the same revenue state, such as Salesforce and Workday.

Many other innovative tech companies are making investments in this area, indicating strong momentum in the cybersecurity and AIOps space.

RPA and AI-driven automation

Robotic Process Automation, also known as RPA, is the technology that allows anyone today to configure computer software. It also enables robots to emulate and integrate the actions of a human interacting within digital systems to execute a certain process, only better, because an RPA software robot makes zero mistakes and never sleeps.

With the pandemic forcing companies to watch budgets more closely, many businesses turned to RPA and IPA to accomplish tasks normally done by employees, as well as more complex things. In 2021, this trend is predicted to grow even more rapidly. As companies scale up their use of robots, employees are getting more comfortable working alongside AI. Microsoft has been deeply involved in this migration, allowing for greater levels of intelligent automation tied to processes powered by the cloud, machine learning, and AI.

Marketing with Personalized AI

In our increasingly data-driven society, it is no surprise to see the incorporation of AI to make better use of marketing data. As companies gather more data on their customers to enhance customer experience, they can be more intentional about how they apply this personalized AI to not only improve their offerings but predict a customer’s next move. For example, as more data is collected and optimized about a customer, companies will be better able to predict the perfect offer that will keep them coming back.

Companies around the world are investing in best of breed AI tools from CX platforms such as Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce, to improve customer experience while increasing company loyalty, which opens up a world of possibilities for marketing.

As we move into the everchanging post-pandemic world, one thing is clear: AI is seeing notable momentum and has become an increasingly “normal” part of our daily lives. So far, it looks to be another year of strong adoption and expanding use cases for artificial intelligence. Any industry that was able to achieve the sustained growth curve of AI in a year like 2020 is certain to continue thriving in 2021 and beyond.

