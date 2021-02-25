Learn to Grow Your Shopify Store This Year Through SEO

February 25, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Over the past few years, Shopify has grown into one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world. But what deems Shopify different from competitors is how it makes it easy for anybody to build a profitable store on their platform. Whether you're an e-commerce expert or novice, Shopify has tools to help you launch and grow a successful online store.

But everybody could use a little help when they're just starting out. That's where ShopifyX SEO Version 2 comes in.

ShopifyX is a comprehensive Shopify SEO course led by Jono Farrington, the co-founder of Silicon Dales, a technical commerce agency with offices in the UK and Australia. His agency services large and small e-commerce clients, helping them improve their digital strategies and build sustainable growth. In this course, Farrington makes you the client.

Whether you're an aspiring Shopify store owner or an existing one who'd like to increase your sales, this course will help. Across seven hours of content, you'll learn not only about the basic Shopify coding but also how to implement advanced SEO strategies and techniques to grow your store organically. You'll learn how to set up a Shopify store with SEO in mind from day one and how to improve Google rankings, traffic, and sales. The 4.3-star course even includes access to Farrington's Shopify SEO app, Optizen, absolutely free.

From updating your Shopify store's SEO to building a new one from scratch that utilizes core SEO principles, ShopifyX SEO has you covered. Normally $199, you can get this course today for just $14.99.

Prices subject to change.