Shopify

Learn to Grow Your Shopify Store This Year Through SEO

Create sustainable organic growth with help from a Shopify pro.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn to Grow Your Shopify Store This Year Through SEO
Image credit: Shopify Partners/Burst

Free Book Preview Winfluence

Get a glimpse of how to influence your audience’s buying habits using traditional and unconventional influencer marketing techniques.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Over the past few years, Shopify has grown into one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world. But what deems Shopify different from competitors is how it makes it easy for anybody to build a profitable store on their platform. Whether you're an e-commerce expert or novice, Shopify has tools to help you launch and grow a successful online store.

But everybody could use a little help when they're just starting out. That's where ShopifyX SEO Version 2 comes in.

ShopifyX is a comprehensive Shopify SEO course led by Jono Farrington, the co-founder of Silicon Dales, a technical commerce agency with offices in the UK and Australia. His agency services large and small e-commerce clients, helping them improve their digital strategies and build sustainable growth. In this course, Farrington makes you the client.

Whether you're an aspiring Shopify store owner or an existing one who'd like to increase your sales, this course will help. Across seven hours of content, you'll learn not only about the basic Shopify coding but also how to implement advanced SEO strategies and techniques to grow your store organically. You'll learn how to set up a Shopify store with SEO in mind from day one and how to improve Google rankings, traffic, and sales. The 4.3-star course even includes access to Farrington's Shopify SEO app, Optizen, absolutely free.

From updating your Shopify store's SEO to building a new one from scratch that utilizes core SEO principles, ShopifyX SEO has you covered. Normally $199, you can get this course today for just $14.99.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Shopify

Major Announcements From the Shopify Unite Conference -- Why Every Entrepreneur Should Pay Attention

Shopify

5 Great Shopify Apps to Optimize Your Ecommerce Store

Shopify

How Angry Birds Set Up Its Online Store with Shopify