News and Trends

TikTok Will Pay $92M to Settle Lawsuit Over Personal Data 'Theft'

A class-action lawsuit alleges the social network collected biometric and personal data to share with third parties.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
TikTok Will Pay $92M to Settle Lawsuit Over Personal Data 'Theft'
Image credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

TikTok has agreed to pay $92 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging the social network collected users' biometric information and personal data without consent and shared it with third parties.

The proposed settlement applies to 89 million TikTok members in the US whose personal data was allegedly tracked and sold to advertisers in violation of California and Illinois state and federal laws, NPR reported.

Related: 7 Easy Ways to Use TikTok to Make Money

Because Illinois is the only US territory with a statute allowing consumers to seek monetary damages if their biometric information is wrongfully taken, individual suits were merged into one multi-district action in the Northern District of Illinois, where it awaits final clearance by Judge John Lee. If approved by the court, this deal not only creates a monetary fund for users, but also requires TikTok to implement a new privacy compliance training program, among other steps.

"This settlement is important for many reasons," Katrina Carroll, co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a statement. "First, it provides compensation for TikTok users, but equally as important, it ensures TikTok will respect its users' privacy going forward. Social media seems so innocuous, but troubling data collection, storage, and disclosure can happen behind the scenes," she continued. "This settlement sets out to prevent that."

TikTok unsurprisingly disagrees with the assertions, but decided settling the case was its best option. "Rather than go through lengthy litigation, we'd like to focus our efforts on building a safe and joyful experience for the TikTok community," a company spokesperson told PCMag in an emailed statement.

Twenty-one federal lawsuits were filed against the firm, mostly on behalf of minors (some as young as six years old), claiming the social media platform engaged in the "theft of private and personally identifiable TikTok user data," NPR revealed.

"Biometric information is among the most sensitive of private information because it's unique and it's permanent. Users' data follows them everywhere, and potentially for a lifetime," according to co-lead counsel Beth Fegan. "It's critical that their privacy and identity is protected by stalwart governance to guard against underhanded attempts at theft."

Once approved, class members will receive information about how to get their share of the settlement.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Hasbro Is Making 'Transformers' and 'My Little Pony' Adaptations for Netflix

News and Trends

Twitter 'Super Follow' to Let Users Charge Followers to View Exclusive Tweets

News and Trends

Target Will Open Mini Apple Stores to Attract Post-Pandemic Shoppers