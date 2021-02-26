These Are the 10 Most Valuable Brands In the World

February 26, 2021 5 min read

Creating brand value is one of the most difficult tasks for a company. Brand value is basically the perceived value of the company and its product in the eyes of the customers. A big company may not necessarily have a big brand value. The year 2020 has been devastating for the brand value of many companies. However, not all companies saw a drop in their brand values. Some companies were able to assert their brand value dominance with customer-friendly policies. If you want to know more about these brands, then detailed below are the ten most valuable brands in the world.

Our list of the ten most valuable brands in the world is based on the brand value data from Visual Capitalist. Following are the ten most valuable brands in the world:

10. Disney ($41 billion)

It is a U.S. family entertainment and media company. Disney witnessed an 8% drop in its brand value in 2020. It operates through the following segments – Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI); Parks, Experiences and Products; Studio Entertainment and Media Networks. Disney has a market cap of $358.53 billion and is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

9. McDonald’s ($43 billion)

It is a U.S. fast-food company, which saw a 6% drop in its brand value last year. McDonald’s primarily deals in operating and franchising of restaurants. The company operates through the following segments – U.S.; International Operated Markets; and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The last segment consists of developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald's system. McDonald’s has a market cap of $159.01 billion and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

8. Mercedes ($49 billion)

It is a German automotive company that witnessed a 3% drop in its market value last year. This brand is associated with luxury. The brand Mercedes is used on luxury cars, buses and trucks. Also, the company focuses on sponsorship. It mainly sponsors events that attract a well-heeled crowd, such as golf, tennis and New York’s Fashion Week. China is its biggest market, followed by the U.S.

7. Toyota ($52 billion)

It is the only Japanese car company, as well as the second automotive company on this list. Toyota witnessed an 8% drop in its brand value in 2020. It manufactures and sells motor vehicles and parts. The company operates through three segments – Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. Toyota has a market cap of $173.3 billion and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

6. Coca-Cola ($57 billion)

It is a U.S. Food & Beverage company that saw a 10% drop in its brand value last year. Coca-Cola manufactures, markets and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including soft drinks, water, sports drinks, juice and more. The company owns several popular global brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia and more. Coca-Cola has a market cap of $218.15 billion and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

5. Samsung ($62 billion)

It is the only non-U.S. company in the top five. This South Korean technology company was able to increase its brand value by 2% last year. Samsung manufactures and sells electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through three divisions – Device Solutions, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Consumer Electronics. Samsung has a market cap of $278.7 billion and is headquartered in Suwon, South Korea.

4. Google ($165 billion)

It is another popular U.S. technology company. In 2020, Google witnessed a 1% drop in its brand value. The search giant provides a host of services to users, corporate, as well as advertisers. Google primarily focuses on search, operating systems, advertising, platforms, enterprise and hardware products. It has a market cap of $1.41 trillion and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

3. Microsoft ($166 billion)

It is a U.S. technology company that has been able to grow its brand value by 53% in 2020. Microsoft develops and offers software, services, devices and solutions. The company primarily operates through three business divisions – Intelligent Cloud, Productivity and Business Processes, and More Personal Computing. Microsoft has a market cap of $1.77 trillion and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

2. Amazon ($201 billion)

It is another super popular U.S. technology company. Amazon was able to grow its brand value by 60% last year. It has a market cap of $1.59 trillion. It is the biggest e-commerce company in the world. Amazon also offers network services (Amazon Web Services), streaming services, as well as hardware products. It was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

1. Apple ($323 billion)

This name doesn’t surprise at all. Apple is undoubtedly the most popular name in the world. Unlike many other companies, Apple was able to increase its brand value by 38% in 2020. This U.S. company designs, manufactures and sells smartphones, computers, tablets, wearables and accessories. Also, the company offers several related services, such as Apple Music, Apps and more. Apple’s iPhone is one of the most popular product worldwide.

