This Audio Optimizer Helps You Get the Most Out of Your Speakers and Headphones

Whether you're a frequent webinar attendee, you have a lot of virtual meetings in which you use , or you simply like to listen to music while you work, you expect the best out of your . Unfortunately, most headphones are not engineered to do that through your Mac or Windows computer. That's why Audio Optimization Experience is such a useful tool.

Audio Optimization Experience (AOE) is a software that enhances the audio quality coming out of your speakers or headphones. Powered by Bongiovi Acoustics Lab's Digital Power Station , AOE uses a patented algorithm with 120 calibration points to optimize any audio signal in real-time. The DPS tech adds depth, clarity, definition, presence, and outstanding stereo field imaging instantly — which is all fancy talk for "your audio is going to sound incredible."

Video conferencing software like Google Voice, Skype, Zoom, and Facetime will all come to even more vibrant life through your device's onboard speakers, external speakers, or headphones, thanks to the greatly enhanced audio. Not to mention, audio presentations, videos, VOIP, apps, and music will all sound incredible as well. In fact, esports teams and gamers around the world use AOE to enhance their gaming experiences and improve their gameplay – so you know it's high-quality.

Get more out of the audio you listen to every day. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Audio Optimization Experience is 83 percent off $299 at just $49.99.

