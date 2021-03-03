Amazon Redesigns App Logo Again After Comparisons to Hitler

March 3, 2021 3 min read

quietly changed the icon for its app after comparisons with Adolf Hitler’s mustache. The online retailer recently changed the icon for its app from a shopping cart to what looks like the side of a cardboard box. It was the first change for the picture in over five years, according to Fox News.

Amazon changes app icon after Hitler comparisons

The new app's picture included Amazon's iconic smiling arrow and a piece of blue tape with a jagged edge, which many said was reminiscent of Adolf Hitler's mustache. Several Twitter users said the new image looked like a smiling Hitler. One said the new logo looked like the app was the "THIRD most downloaded in the 'Reich' section."

Amazon introduced the new logo for its smartphone app in January, replacing the shopping cart symbol. Then it quietly changed the icon yet again, switching the jagged piece of tape for one with a smooth edge and a folded corner. The tape is now designed to make it look like the package is in the process of being opened.

Amazon did not specifically address the latest change to the app picture or the claims that the previous one looked like Hitler. However, it did tell USA Today in a statement that the newest switch was part of its process of finding ways to "delight our customers."

"We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep," the company said in a statement.

The Entrepreneur Index

Amazon is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families. Founder Jeff Bezos has served as CEO of the online retailer since the beginning, although this year, he is planning to step aside and transition to the executive chairman role.

As executive chairman, he will serve as a strategic advisor to new CEO Andy Jassey, who currently leads Amazon's cloud computing division. He will also be head of the online retailer's board of directors, and Jassey will be accountable to him. With Bezos as executive chairman, the company will probably still qualify to be part of the Entrepreneur Index.