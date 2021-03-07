These Smart Shoe Insoles Analyze Your Balance and Swing So You Can be Prepared for Your Next Golf Outing

March 7, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When it comes to , you know how crucial every stroke can be when it comes to trying to close a major deal out on the links. Golf is still known as a prominent place to conduct business, and having confidence in your game can help you focus on landing the deal. And, if you're an athlete, you know how important balance is, especially in golf. Give yourself the support you need with the SALTED Smart Insoles.

These insoles use patented pressure sensor to measure your foot pressure, gait pattern, bodyweight imbalance, and muscle movement in real time. That way, you can improve your balance at the moment of impact. The insoles make precise measurements and share them with the companion app via Bluetooth, providing instant feedback on your swing and balance information. Not only will SALTED analyze your balance, but it can also measure how your feet change throughout your swing, giving you posture and swing orbit feedback to help you maintain a smooth, powerful swing every time.

Each SALTED insole is crafted from ultra-thin, lightweight EVA that is both comfortable and customizable. They're also waterproof and dust-resistant, making them suitable for playing on rainy Northeast days. That's part of the reason why they've earned 4.1 stars on Amazon.

Improve your balance and improve your performance out on the links. Normally $229, you can get a pair of SALTED Smart Insoles for 13 percent off at $199.99 today. Get them in extra small, small, medium, large, or extra large.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.