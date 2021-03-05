News and Trends

TikTok Rolls Out Q&A Feature for Everyone

Creators can now directly respond to follower queries via text or video.
Image credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images via PC Mag

Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

TikTok has officially rolled out Q&As to everyone. First spotted in January, the feature lets users label comments as questions, simplifying the process for creators to identify and answer queries.

Simply tap the Q&A button (a square speech box around a question mark) in a comment field or submit questions directly through the link on your favorite user's profile page. Creators can then choose to respond in a new video or with a written reply.

"On TikTok, one video can cascade into continuous learning and discovery," according to a company blog post. "When you upload a video or go live, it's only the beginning of spirited conversations that soon spill over into comment threads and lively stream chats."

Similar to the existing "reply to comments with video" option, users can now personally respond to audience questions. There is no limit to the number of queries one user can receive, although they are obviously not obligated to answer any. All Q&As are aggregated and stored in a separate page, allowing people to browse earlier sessions and submit new inquiries. The feature is also available in livestreams, giving producers the ability to quickly see requests in a separate panel.

TikTok Q&A(Photo via TikTok)

"Questions and answers are a big part of conversations on TikTok," the social network said. "Viewers ask questions to learn more about a creator and dive deeper into content, and creators answer audience questions to connect directly with their communities."

The new feature, which initially opened only to public Creator Accounts with more than 10,000 followers, is now free for anyone with a Creator Account (make the switch via "Manage account"). Users must opt in to the function from the app's settings: Privacy page > Creator > Q&A > "Turn on Q&A."

Question-and-answer sessions are increasingly popular across social media, particularly on Instagram Stories and Snapchat-integrated YOLO. "We're excited to see how Q&A empowers conversations and connection on TikTok, bringing our community closer together and inspiring new creativity," the company said.

